Here are the 60 players who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s golf tournament

The 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament field is now set, and 60 players representing 32 different countries will compete at Le Golf National in one of two Olympic golf tournaments.
The cutoff to qualify for the 2024 women's Olympic golf tournament was at the conclusion of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the Olympic golf ranking determining the 60 players who are invited to compete in the event. Under the qualifying criteria, the top 60 available players in the Olympic golf ranking are selected to make up the field, with two caveats:
- A country can only have two players in the field, unless
- A country has more than two players in the final top 15 of the ranking, which then affords that country as many as four players to compete in the tournament.
The United States and the Republic of Korea are the only countries with three players in the top 15 of the final Olympic golf ranking, with Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang representing the nation.
This is the third time golf has been featured in the Olympics since 1904, and 15 players have qualified for each of the three events (2016 in Rio de Janeiro, 2020/2021 in Tokyo and 2024 in Paris): Aditi Ashok (India), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Minjee Lee (Australia), Xiyu Lin (China), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Azahara Munoz (Spain), Alena Sharp (Canada), Klara Davidson Spilkova (the Czech Republic), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia and Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland.
The 60-player field will compete in a 72-hole, stroke-play tournament at the 2018 Ryder Cup host facility. The top three players will earn medals, with playoffs for all medals.
2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|OWGR
|1
|Nelly Korda
|United States of America
|1
|2
|Lilia Vu
|United States of America
|2
|3
|Jin Young Ko
|Republic of Korea
|3
|4
|Ruoning Yin
|China
|4
|5
|Amy Yang
|Republic of Korea
|5
|6
|Celine Boutier
|France
|6
|7
|Hannah Green
|Australia
|7
|8
|Charley Hull
|Great Britain
|8
|
|9
|Rose Zhang
|United States of America
|9
|10
|Yuka Saso
|Japan
|10
|11
|Minjee Lee
|Australia
|11
|12
|Atthaya Thitikul
|Thailand
|12
|13
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|Republic of Korea
|13
|14
|Brooke M. Henderson
|Canada
|14
|15
|Xiyu Lin
|China
|15
|16
|Lydia Ko
|New Zealand
|17
|
|17
|Miyu Yamashita
|Japan
|19
|18
|Maja Stark
|Sweden
|21
|19
|Patty Tavatanakit
|Thailand
|25
|20
|Linn Grant
|Sweden
|26
|21
|Carlota Ciganda
|Spain
|30
|22
|Leona Maguire
|Ireland
|32
|23
|Georgia Hall
|Great Britain
|36
|24
|Ashleigh Buhai
|South Africa
|41
|25
|Aditi Ashok
|India
|60
|26
|Gaby Lopez
|Mexico
|62
|27
|Esther Henseleit
|Germany
|64
|28
|Alexandra Forsterling
|Germany
|69
|29
|Albane Valenzuela
|Switzerland
|70
|30
|Perrine Delacour
|France
|75
|31
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|Denmark
|87
|32
|Peiyun Chien
|Chinese Taipei
|88
|33
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|Denmark
|106
|34
|Anne Van Dam
|Netherlands
|108
|35
|Azahara Munoz
|Spain
|109
|36
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|Philippines
|113
|37
|Morgane Metraux
|Switzerland
|127
|38
|Stephanie Meadow
|Ireland
|134
|39
|Manon De Roey
|Belgium
|154
|40
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|Chinese Taipei
|161
|41
|Diksha Dagar
|India
|167
|42
|Emma Spitz
|Austria
|178
|43
|Shannon Tan
|Singapore
|181
|44
|Maria Fassi
|Mexico
|186
|45
|Celine Borge
|Norway
|187
|46
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|Czech Republic
|192
|47
|Paula Reto
|South Africa
|196
|48
|Mariajo Uribe
|Colombia
|198
|49
|Alessandra Fanali
|Italy
|211
|50
|Ashley Lau
|Malaysia
|279
|51
|Ursula Wikstrom
|Finland
|286
|52
|Ana Belac
|Slovenia
|288
|53
|Sara Kouskova
|Czech Republic
|290
|54
|Alena Sharp
|Canada
|292
|55
|Momoka Kobori
|New Zealand
|293
|56
|Dottie Ardina
|Philippines
|298
|57
|Noora Komulainen
|Finland
|301
|58
|Dewi Weber
|Netherlands
|302
|59
|Madelene Stavnar
|Norway
|307
|60
|Ines Laklalech
|Morocco
|321