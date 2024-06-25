Here are the 60 players who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s golf tournament

The 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament field is now set, and 60 players representing 32 different countries will compete at Le Golf National in one of two Olympic golf tournaments.

The cutoff to qualify for the 2024 women's Olympic golf tournament was at the conclusion of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the Olympic golf ranking determining the 60 players who are invited to compete in the event. Under the qualifying criteria, the top 60 available players in the Olympic golf ranking are selected to make up the field, with two caveats:

A country can only have two players in the field, unless