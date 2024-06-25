Here are the 60 players who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament
CMC Olympic Golf

June 25, 2024
A photo of Nelly Korda
The 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament field is now set, and 60 players representing 32 different countries will compete at Le Golf National in one of two Olympic golf tournaments.

The cutoff to qualify for the 2024 women's Olympic golf tournament was at the conclusion of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the Olympic golf ranking determining the 60 players who are invited to compete in the event. Under the qualifying criteria, the top 60 available players in the Olympic golf ranking are selected to make up the field, with two caveats:

  1. A country can only have two players in the field, unless
  2. A country has more than two players in the final top 15 of the ranking, which then affords that country as many as four players to compete in the tournament.

The United States and the Republic of Korea are the only countries with three players in the top 15 of the final Olympic golf ranking, with Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang representing the nation.

This is the third time golf has been featured in the Olympics since 1904, and 15 players have qualified for each of the three events (2016 in Rio de Janeiro, 2020/2021 in Tokyo and 2024 in Paris): Aditi Ashok (India), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Minjee Lee (Australia), Xiyu Lin (China), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Azahara Munoz (Spain), Alena Sharp (Canada), Klara Davidson Spilkova (the Czech Republic), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia and Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland.

The 60-player field will compete in a 72-hole, stroke-play tournament at the 2018 Ryder Cup host facility. The top three players will earn medals, with playoffs for all medals.

2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament field

RANK PLAYER COUNTRY OWGR
1 Nelly Korda United States of America 1
2 Lilia Vu United States of America 2
3 Jin Young Ko Republic of Korea 3
4 Ruoning Yin China 4
5 Amy Yang Republic of Korea 5
6 Celine Boutier France 6
7 Hannah Green Australia 7
8 Charley Hull Great Britain 8
9 Rose Zhang United States of America 9
10 Yuka Saso Japan 10
11 Minjee Lee Australia 11
12 Atthaya Thitikul Thailand 12
13 Hyo-Joo Kim Republic of Korea 13
14 Brooke M. Henderson Canada 14
15 Xiyu Lin China 15
16 Lydia Ko New Zealand 17
17 Miyu Yamashita Japan 19
18 Maja Stark Sweden 21
19 Patty Tavatanakit Thailand 25
20 Linn Grant Sweden 26
21 Carlota Ciganda Spain 30
22 Leona Maguire Ireland 32
23 Georgia Hall Great Britain 36
24 Ashleigh Buhai South Africa 41
25 Aditi Ashok India 60
26 Gaby Lopez Mexico 62
27 Esther Henseleit Germany 64
28 Alexandra Forsterling Germany 69
29 Albane Valenzuela Switzerland 70
30 Perrine Delacour France 75
31 Emily Kristine Pedersen Denmark 87
32 Peiyun Chien Chinese Taipei 88
33 Nanna Koerstz Madsen Denmark 106
34 Anne Van Dam Netherlands 108
35 Azahara Munoz Spain 109
36 Bianca Pagdanganan Philippines 113
37 Morgane Metraux Switzerland 127
38 Stephanie Meadow Ireland 134
39 Manon De Roey Belgium 154
40 Wei-Ling Hsu Chinese Taipei 161
41 Diksha Dagar India 167
42 Emma Spitz Austria 178
43 Shannon Tan Singapore 181
44 Maria Fassi Mexico 186
45 Celine Borge Norway 187
46 Klara Davidson Spilkova Czech Republic 192
47 Paula Reto South Africa 196
48 Mariajo Uribe Colombia 198
49 Alessandra Fanali Italy 211
50 Ashley Lau Malaysia 279
51 Ursula Wikstrom Finland 286
52 Ana Belac Slovenia 288
53 Sara Kouskova Czech Republic 290
54 Alena Sharp Canada 292
55 Momoka Kobori New Zealand 293
56 Dottie Ardina Philippines 298
57 Noora Komulainen Finland 301
58 Dewi Weber Netherlands 302
59 Madelene Stavnar Norway 307
60 Ines Laklalech Morocco 321

