2024 Travelers Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 Travelers Championship prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC River Highlands near Hartford, Connecticut, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the Travelers Championship prize pool is at $3,600,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,160,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Travelers Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $38,500. Ben An withdrew mid-tournament and will be credited with last-place prize money.

The Travelers Championship field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Kim, who is looking to hold off Scheffler and a charge of others.

This tournament started with 71 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Travelers Championship from the correct 2024 Travelers Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 50 players and ties, as well as any player within 10 shots of the lead after two rounds, with every player able to move up in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The 2024 Travelers Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all Signature events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 66 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Travelers Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout