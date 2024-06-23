2024 Travelers Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 Travelers Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The 2024 Travelers Championship field is 71 players.

The Travelers Championship field is made up of players who get in off the PGA Tour's eligibility criteria for this event, including top perfomers in the FedEx Cup this season and last, as well as highly ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Travelers Championship format

The Travelers Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into twosomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the twosomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the twosomes (and one solo player) will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will also start one round on the first tee and the other on the 10th tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who qualify for the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 Travelers Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 700 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 66 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Travelers Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Travelers Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 17, then 18 played repeatedly by any qualifying players. The Travelers Championship playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.