2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

CMC LPGA Tour

June 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Lexi Thompson
The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $10.4 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at Sahalhee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship prize pool is at $1,560,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $960,455. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is headed by Amy Yang, Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship from the correct 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a major event with elevated points.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,560,000
2 $960,455
3 $696,741
4 $538,981
5 $433,823
6 $354,943
7 $297,101
8 $260,297
9 $234,000
10 $212,968
11 $197,184
12 $184,038
13 $172,474
14 $161,961
15 $152,488
16 $144,079
17 $136,721
18 $130,410
19 $125,151
20 $120,943
21 $116,741
22 $112,528
23 $108,326
24 $104,119
25 $100,440
26 $96,762
27 $93,071
28 $89,392
29 $85,714
30 $82,558
31 $79,403
32 $76,247
33 $73,091
34 $69,936
35 $67,309
36 $64,676
37 $62,055
38 $59,423
39 $56,784
40 $54,686
41 $52,588
42 $50,485
43 $48,375
44 $46,271
45 $44,696
46 $43,115
47 $41,541
48 $39,960
49 $38,385
50 $36,804
51 $35,758
52 $34,706
53 $33,648
54 $32,603
55 $31,551
56 $30,493
57 $29,447
58 $28,395
59 $27,349
60 $26,291
61 $25,768
62 $25,239
63 $24,716
64 $24,193
65 $23,659
66 $23,136
67 $22,613
68 $22,084
69 $21,561
70 $21,038
71 $20,776
72 $20,503
73 $20,241

