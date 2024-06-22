2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse, winner's share, LPGA Tour prize money payout this week
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout this week

June 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse is set for $10.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,560,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 15th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event is the third of five major championships this season, played in the Pacific Northwest this year.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 70 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 650 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,560,000
2 $980,987
3 $711,633
4 $550,505
5 $443,093
6 $362,532
7 $303,454
8 $265,860
9 $239,004
10 $217,520
11 $201,403
12 $187,973
13 $176,158
14 $165,419
15 $155,750
16 $147,157
17 $139,645
18 $133,197
19 $127,825
20 $123,528
21 $119,237
22 $114,935
23 $110,644
24 $106,341
25 $102,586
26 $98,830
27 $95,062
28 $91,300
29 $87,544
30 $84,323
31 $81,096
32 $77,875
33 $74,654
34 $71,427
35 $68,747
36 $66,061
37 $63,381
38 $60,688
39 $58,002
40 $55,857
41 $53,712
42 $51,566
43 $49,409
44 $47,264
45 $45,653
46 $44,037
47 $42,426
48 $40,816
49 $39,205
50 $37,595
51 $36,525
52 $35,449
53 $34,368
54 $33,304
55 $32,222
56 $31,147
57 $30,077
58 $29,001
59 $27,931
60 $26,856
61 $26,321
62 $25,774
63 $25,245
64 $24,710
65 $24,164

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse?

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse is $10.4 million.

How much is the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner's share?

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner's share is $1,560,000.

What is the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field size?

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field features 144 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 70 players and ties at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

