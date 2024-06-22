2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout this week

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse is set for $10.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,560,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 15th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event is the third of five major championships this season, played in the Pacific Northwest this year.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 70 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 650 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,560,000 2 $980,987 3 $711,633 4 $550,505 5 $443,093 6 $362,532 7 $303,454 8 $265,860 9 $239,004 10 $217,520 11 $201,403 12 $187,973 13 $176,158 14 $165,419 15 $155,750 16 $147,157 17 $139,645 18 $133,197 19 $127,825 20 $123,528 21 $119,237 22 $114,935 23 $110,644 24 $106,341 25 $102,586 26 $98,830 27 $95,062 28 $91,300 29 $87,544 30 $84,323 31 $81,096 32 $77,875 33 $74,654 34 $71,427 35 $68,747 36 $66,061 37 $63,381 38 $60,688 39 $58,002 40 $55,857 41 $53,712 42 $51,566 43 $49,409 44 $47,264 45 $45,653 46 $44,037 47 $42,426 48 $40,816 49 $39,205 50 $37,595 51 $36,525 52 $35,449 53 $34,368 54 $33,304 55 $32,222 56 $31,147 57 $30,077 58 $29,001 59 $27,931 60 $26,856 61 $26,321 62 $25,774 63 $25,245 64 $24,710 65 $24,164

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

