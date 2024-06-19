KPMG Women's PGA Championship history, results and past winners
LPGA Tour

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship history, results and past winners

June 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
The Women's PGA Championship logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the LPGA Tour's second major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the PGA of America and LPGA in tandem since the event changed names to the Women's PGA Championship from the LPGA Championship.

The event, which has been around since just after the founding of the LPGA, is considered the second biggest tournament in women's golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the LPGA schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in LPGA history.

Mickey Wright has the tournament record for the most wins with four. Six players -- Kathy Whitworth, Annika Sorenstam, Se Ri Pak, Inbee Park, Nancy Lopez and Patty Sheehan -- have won three titles.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the PGA of America moving the event to more venues which have also historically hosted the PGA Championship. In 2022, the tournament purse was nearly doubled from to $9 million in 2022.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship format

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a three-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Beverly Hanson won 4 and 3 in the match-play final of the first edition of the event, held at Orchard Ridge Country Club in Indiana.

Most frequent KPMG Women's PGA Championship hosts

Over the course of the championship's history as the LPGA Championship, the tournament was typically held at the same venue for many years in a row. Jack Nicklaus Sports Center in Ohio held the event 12 times, while DuPont Country Club in Delaware held it the most times with 13 playings.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship past sponsors

KPMG Women's PGA Championship has had a singular name over the years:

  • 1955–1970, 1973–1986: LPGA Championship
  • 1971–1972: Eve-LPGA Championship
  • 1987–1993: Mazda LPGA Championship
  • 1994–2009: McDonald's LPGA Championship
  • 2010: LPGA Championship presented by Wegmans
  • 2011–2014: Wegmans LPGA Championship
  • 2015–present: KPMG Women's PGA Championship

KPMG Women's PGA Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY HOST MONEY
2023 Ruoning Yin 283 −8 1 Baltusrol Golf Club/td>

$1,500,000
2022 Chun In-gee 283 −5 1 Congressional Country Club $1,350,000
2021 Nelly Korda 269 −19 3 Atlanta Athletic Club $675,000
2020 Kim Sei-young 266 −14 5 Aronimink Golf Club $645,000
2019 Hannah Green 279 −9 1 Hazeltine National Golf Club $577,500
2018 Park Sung-hyun 278 −10 PO Kemper Lakes Golf Club $547,500
2017 Danielle Kang 271 −13 1 Olympia Fields Country Club $525,000
2016 Brooke Henderson 278 −6 PO Sahalee Country Club $525,000
2015 Inbee Park (3) 273 −19 5 Westchester Country Club $525,000
2014 Inbee Park (2) 277 −11 PO Monroe Golf Club $337,500
2013 Inbee Park 283 −5 PO Locust Hill Country Club $337,500
2012 Shanshan Feng 282 −6 2 Locust Hill Country Club $375,000
2011 Yani Tseng (2) 269 −19 10 Locust Hill Country Club $375,000
2010 Cristie Kerr 269 −19 12 Locust Hill Country Club $337,500
2009 Anna Nordqvist 273 −15 4 Bulle Rock Golf Course $300,000
2008 Yani Tseng 276 −12 PO Bulle Rock Golf Course $300,000
2007 Suzann Pettersen 274 −14 1 Bulle Rock Golf Course $300,000
2006 Se Ri Pak (3) 280 −8 PO Bulle Rock Golf Course $270,000
2005 Annika Sörenstam (3) 277 −11 3 Bulle Rock Golf Course $270,000
2004 Annika Sörenstam (2) 271 −17 3 DuPont Country Club $240,000
2003 Annika Sörenstam 278 −6 PO DuPont Country Club $240,000
2002 Se Ri Pak (2) 279 −5 3 DuPont Country Club $225,000
2001 Karrie Webb 270 −14 2 DuPont Country Club $225,000
2000 Juli Inkster (2) 281 −3 PO DuPont Country Club $210,000
1999 Juli Inkster 268 −16 4 DuPont Country Club $210,000
1998 Se Ri Pak 273 −11 3 DuPont Country Club $195,000
1997 Christa Johnson 281 −3 PO DuPont Country Club $180,000
1996 Laura Davies (2) 213 E 1 DuPont Country Club $180,000
1995 Kelly Robbins 274 −10 1 DuPont Country Club $180,000
1994 Laura Davies 279 −5 3 DuPont Country Club $165,000
1993 Patty Sheehan (3) 275 −9 1 Bethesda Country Club $150,000
1992 Betsy King 267 −17 11 Bethesda Country Club $150,000
1991 Meg Mallon 274 −10 1 Bethesda Country Club $150,000
1990 Beth Daniel 280 −4 1 Bethesda Country Club $150,000
1989 Nancy Lopez (3) 274 −14 3 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $75,000
1988 Sherri Turner 281 −7 1 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $52,500
1987 Jane Geddes 275 −13 1 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $52,000
1986 Pat Bradley 277 −11 1 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $45,000
1985 Nancy Lopez (2) 275 −15 8 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $37,500
1984 Patty Sheehan (2) 272 −16 10 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $37,500
1983 Patty Sheehan 279 −9 2 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $30,000
1982 Jan Stephenson 279 −9 2 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $30,000
1981 Donna Caponi (2) 280 −8 1 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $22,500
1980 Sally Little 285 −3 3 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $22,500
1979 Donna Caponi 279 −9 3 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $22,500
1978 Nancy Lopez 275 −13 6 Jack Nicklaus Sports Center $22,500
1977 Chako Higuchi 279 −9 3 Bay Tree Golf Plantation $22,500
1976 Betty Burfeindt 287 −5 1 Pine Ridge Golf Course $8,000
1975 Kathy Whitworth (3) 288 −4 1 Pine Ridge Golf Course $8,000
1974 Sandra Haynie (2) 287 −5 2 Pleasant Valley Country Club $7,000
1973 Mary Mills (2) 288 −4 1 Pleasant Valley Country Club $5,250
1972 Kathy Ahern 293 1 6 Pleasant Valley Country Club $7,500
1971 Kathy Whitworth (2) 288 −4 4 Pleasant Valley Country Club $7,950
1970 Shirley Englehorn 285 −7 PO Pleasant Valley Country Club $4,500
1969 Betsy Rawls (2) 293 1 4 Concord Golf Course $5,250
1968 Sandra Post 294 2 PO Pleasant Valley Country Club $3,000
1967 Kathy Whitworth 284 −8 1 Pleasant Valley Country Club $2,625
1966 Gloria Ehret 282 −2 3 Stardust Country Club $2,475
1965 Sandra Haynie 279 −5 1 Stardust Country Club $2,475
1964 Mary Mills 278 −6 2 Stardust Country Club $2,450
1963 Mickey Wright (4) 294 10 2 Stardust Country Club $2,450
1962 Judy Kimball 282 −2 4 Stardust Country Club $2,300
1961 Mickey Wright (3) 287 3 9 Stardust Country Club $2,500
1960 Mickey Wright (2) 292 −4 3 Sheraton Hotel Country Club $1,500
1959 Betsy Rawls 288 −8 1 Sheraton Hotel Country Club $1,247
1958 Mickey Wright 288 8 6 Churchill Valley Country Club $1,247
1957 Louise Suggs 285 5 3 Churchill Valley Country Club $1,316
1956 Marlene Hagge 291 −9 PO Forest Lake Country Club $1,350

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.