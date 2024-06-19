KPMG Women’s PGA Championship history, results and past winners

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the LPGA Tour's second major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the PGA of America and LPGA in tandem since the event changed names to the Women's PGA Championship from the LPGA Championship.

The event, which has been around since just after the founding of the LPGA, is considered the second biggest tournament in women's golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the LPGA schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in LPGA history.

Mickey Wright has the tournament record for the most wins with four. Six players -- Kathy Whitworth, Annika Sorenstam, Se Ri Pak, Inbee Park, Nancy Lopez and Patty Sheehan -- have won three titles.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the PGA of America moving the event to more venues which have also historically hosted the PGA Championship. In 2022, the tournament purse was nearly doubled from to $9 million in 2022.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship format

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a three-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Beverly Hanson won 4 and 3 in the match-play final of the first edition of the event, held at Orchard Ridge Country Club in Indiana.

Most frequent KPMG Women's PGA Championship hosts

Over the course of the championship's history as the LPGA Championship, the tournament was typically held at the same venue for many years in a row. Jack Nicklaus Sports Center in Ohio held the event 12 times, while DuPont Country Club in Delaware held it the most times with 13 playings.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship past sponsors

KPMG Women's PGA Championship has had a singular name over the years:

1955–1970, 1973–1986: LPGA Championship

1971–1972: Eve-LPGA Championship

1987–1993: Mazda LPGA Championship

1994–2009: McDonald's LPGA Championship

2010: LPGA Championship presented by Wegmans

2011–2014: Wegmans LPGA Championship

2015–present: KPMG Women's PGA Championship

KPMG Women's PGA Championship history & results