KPMG Women’s PGA Championship history, results and past winners

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the LPGA Tour's second major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the PGA of America and LPGA in tandem since the event changed names to the Women's PGA Championship from the LPGA Championship.
The event, which has been around since just after the founding of the LPGA, is considered the second biggest tournament in women's golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the LPGA schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in LPGA history.
Mickey Wright has the tournament record for the most wins with four. Six players -- Kathy Whitworth, Annika Sorenstam, Se Ri Pak, Inbee Park, Nancy Lopez and Patty Sheehan -- have won three titles.
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the PGA of America moving the event to more venues which have also historically hosted the PGA Championship. In 2022, the tournament purse was nearly doubled from to $9 million in 2022.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship format
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a three-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.
Beverly Hanson won 4 and 3 in the match-play final of the first edition of the event, held at Orchard Ridge Country Club in Indiana.
Most frequent KPMG Women's PGA Championship hosts
Over the course of the championship's history as the LPGA Championship, the tournament was typically held at the same venue for many years in a row. Jack Nicklaus Sports Center in Ohio held the event 12 times, while DuPont Country Club in Delaware held it the most times with 13 playings.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship past sponsors
KPMG Women's PGA Championship has had a singular name over the years:
- 1955–1970, 1973–1986: LPGA Championship
- 1971–1972: Eve-LPGA Championship
- 1987–1993: Mazda LPGA Championship
- 1994–2009: McDonald's LPGA Championship
- 2010: LPGA Championship presented by Wegmans
- 2011–2014: Wegmans LPGA Championship
- 2015–present: KPMG Women's PGA Championship
KPMG Women's PGA Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|HOST
|MONEY
|2023
|Ruoning Yin
|283
|−8
|1
|Baltusrol Golf Club/td>
|$1,500,000
|2022
|Chun In-gee
|283
|−5
|1
|Congressional Country Club
|$1,350,000
|2021
|Nelly Korda
|269
|−19
|3
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|$675,000
|2020
|Kim Sei-young
|266
|−14
|5
|Aronimink Golf Club
|$645,000
|2019
|Hannah Green
|279
|−9
|1
|Hazeltine National Golf Club
|$577,500
|2018
|Park Sung-hyun
|278
|−10
|PO
|Kemper Lakes Golf Club
|$547,500
|2017
|Danielle Kang
|271
|−13
|1
|Olympia Fields Country Club
|$525,000
|2016
|Brooke Henderson
|278
|−6
|PO
|Sahalee Country Club
|$525,000
|
|2015
|Inbee Park (3)
|273
|−19
|5
|Westchester Country Club
|$525,000
|2014
|Inbee Park (2)
|277
|−11
|PO
|Monroe Golf Club
|$337,500
|2013
|Inbee Park
|283
|−5
|PO
|Locust Hill Country Club
|$337,500
|2012
|Shanshan Feng
|282
|−6
|2
|Locust Hill Country Club
|$375,000
|2011
|Yani Tseng (2)
|269
|−19
|10
|Locust Hill Country Club
|$375,000
|2010
|Cristie Kerr
|269
|−19
|12
|Locust Hill Country Club
|$337,500
|2009
|Anna Nordqvist
|273
|−15
|4
|Bulle Rock Golf Course
|$300,000
|2008
|Yani Tseng
|276
|−12
|PO
|Bulle Rock Golf Course
|$300,000
|
|2007
|Suzann Pettersen
|274
|−14
|1
|Bulle Rock Golf Course
|$300,000
|2006
|Se Ri Pak (3)
|280
|−8
|PO
|Bulle Rock Golf Course
|$270,000
|2005
|Annika Sörenstam (3)
|277
|−11
|3
|Bulle Rock Golf Course
|$270,000
|2004
|Annika Sörenstam (2)
|271
|−17
|3
|DuPont Country Club
|$240,000
|2003
|Annika Sörenstam
|278
|−6
|PO
|DuPont Country Club
|$240,000
|2002
|Se Ri Pak (2)
|279
|−5
|3
|DuPont Country Club
|$225,000
|2001
|Karrie Webb
|270
|−14
|2
|DuPont Country Club
|$225,000
|2000
|Juli Inkster (2)
|281
|−3
|PO
|DuPont Country Club
|$210,000
|1999
|Juli Inkster
|268
|−16
|4
|DuPont Country Club
|$210,000
|1998
|Se Ri Pak
|273
|−11
|3
|DuPont Country Club
|$195,000
|1997
|Christa Johnson
|281
|−3
|PO
|DuPont Country Club
|$180,000
|1996
|Laura Davies (2)
|213
|E
|1
|DuPont Country Club
|$180,000
|1995
|Kelly Robbins
|274
|−10
|1
|DuPont Country Club
|$180,000
|1994
|Laura Davies
|279
|−5
|3
|DuPont Country Club
|$165,000
|1993
|Patty Sheehan (3)
|275
|−9
|1
|Bethesda Country Club
|$150,000
|1992
|Betsy King
|267
|−17
|11
|Bethesda Country Club
|$150,000
|1991
|Meg Mallon
|274
|−10
|1
|Bethesda Country Club
|$150,000
|1990
|Beth Daniel
|280
|−4
|1
|Bethesda Country Club
|$150,000
|1989
|Nancy Lopez (3)
|274
|−14
|3
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$75,000
|1988
|Sherri Turner
|281
|−7
|1
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$52,500
|1987
|Jane Geddes
|275
|−13
|1
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$52,000
|1986
|Pat Bradley
|277
|−11
|1
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$45,000
|1985
|Nancy Lopez (2)
|275
|−15
|8
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$37,500
|1984
|Patty Sheehan (2)
|272
|−16
|10
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$37,500
|1983
|Patty Sheehan
|279
|−9
|2
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$30,000
|1982
|Jan Stephenson
|279
|−9
|2
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$30,000
|1981
|Donna Caponi (2)
|280
|−8
|1
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$22,500
|1980
|Sally Little
|285
|−3
|3
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$22,500
|1979
|Donna Caponi
|279
|−9
|3
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$22,500
|1978
|Nancy Lopez
|275
|−13
|6
|Jack Nicklaus Sports Center
|$22,500
|1977
|Chako Higuchi
|279
|−9
|3
|Bay Tree Golf Plantation
|$22,500
|1976
|Betty Burfeindt
|287
|−5
|1
|Pine Ridge Golf Course
|$8,000
|1975
|Kathy Whitworth (3)
|288
|−4
|1
|Pine Ridge Golf Course
|$8,000
|1974
|Sandra Haynie (2)
|287
|−5
|2
|Pleasant Valley Country Club
|$7,000
|1973
|Mary Mills (2)
|288
|−4
|1
|Pleasant Valley Country Club
|$5,250
|1972
|Kathy Ahern
|293
|1
|6
|Pleasant Valley Country Club
|$7,500
|1971
|Kathy Whitworth (2)
|288
|−4
|4
|Pleasant Valley Country Club
|$7,950
|1970
|Shirley Englehorn
|285
|−7
|PO
|Pleasant Valley Country Club
|$4,500
|1969
|Betsy Rawls (2)
|293
|1
|4
|Concord Golf Course
|$5,250
|1968
|Sandra Post
|294
|2
|PO
|Pleasant Valley Country Club
|$3,000
|1967
|Kathy Whitworth
|284
|−8
|1
|Pleasant Valley Country Club
|$2,625
|1966
|Gloria Ehret
|282
|−2
|3
|Stardust Country Club
|$2,475
|1965
|Sandra Haynie
|279
|−5
|1
|Stardust Country Club
|$2,475
|1964
|Mary Mills
|278
|−6
|2
|Stardust Country Club
|$2,450
|1963
|Mickey Wright (4)
|294
|10
|2
|Stardust Country Club
|$2,450
|1962
|Judy Kimball
|282
|−2
|4
|Stardust Country Club
|$2,300
|1961
|Mickey Wright (3)
|287
|3
|9
|Stardust Country Club
|$2,500
|1960
|Mickey Wright (2)
|292
|−4
|3
|Sheraton Hotel Country Club
|$1,500
|1959
|Betsy Rawls
|288
|−8
|1
|Sheraton Hotel Country Club
|$1,247
|1958
|Mickey Wright
|288
|8
|6
|Churchill Valley Country Club
|$1,247
|1957
|Louise Suggs
|285
|5
|3
|Churchill Valley Country Club
|$1,316
|1956
|Marlene Hagge
|291
|−9
|PO
|Forest Lake Country Club
|$1,350