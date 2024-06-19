Charlie Woods has qualified for a huge tournament this summer

Charlie Woods has played his way into the 2024 US Junior Amateur, where Tiger Woods' son will get a chance to take on the best junior players in the world.

The 15-year-old rising high-school sophomore qualified for the USGA's US Junior Amateur by winning an 18-hole event at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Florida on Wednesday. Woods shot 1-under 71 in the event at the Coral Spings club, earning a spot in the 264-player field set to take on Oakland Hills Country Club in Detroit from July 22-27.

Woods went out in 1-under 35 on the front nine with two birdies and a bogey. Then Woods had to recover from a difficult start to his back nine, making a bogey and double bogey on hole Nos. 10 and 11. He ultimately made birdies on three of four holes from Nos. 13-16 to get on the right side of par.

A total of four players qualified from this event site. Qualifying events started May 20 and runs through June 24 at 42 total sites.

The 264-player field will be made up of players younger than 19 years old and earned their way into the event through qualifying or other exeption criteria. A competitor cannot have a Handicap Index higher than 2.4.

In the US Boys' Junior Amateur, each player will get one round each on Oakland Hills' renovated South Course and on the club's North Course. After those two rounds, the top 64 players will advance to a single-elimination match-play tournament. The winner of the event earns an exemption into the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

A total of 78 players had already received exemptions into the field, including 15-year-old Miles Russell, who will make his PGA Tour debut next week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club thanks to a sponsor exemption. Most exempt players were invited by being in the top 100 age-eligible points leaders in World Amateur Golf Ranking as of May 8, 2024.

Bryan Kim of Argyle Country Club in Silver Spring, Md., won the 2023 US Junior Amateur.