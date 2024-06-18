Jack Nicklaus gets his wish for the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Jack Nicklaus was not happy with the date of the 2024 Memorial Tournament, and he spoke openly at Muirfield Village Golf Club two weeks ago about wanting his PGA Tour event to get back to where it's typically held.

And now Nicklaus has gotten what he wanted. For 2025, the Memorial Tournament will return to its traditional date, two weeks before the US Open. The dates will be May 29 through June 1, 2025.

The tournament announced the change on their website.

“The relationship the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday has enjoyed with the PGA Tour is more like a partnership," Nicklaus said in a statement. "The Tour has acted in the best interest of the Memorial Tournament, and we, in turn, have always supported the Tour and its initiatives.

"That is why a year ago when the Tour presented us its new business model, we were willing to work with them and move the 2024 date to a week before the US Open. Over recent months, we have had a number of conversations with Jay Monahan and his team—ones that have included our presenting sponsor Workday and co-founder and executive chair Aneel Bhusri—and together we determined that in the best interest of the Memorial Tournament, the Tour and its players, we would return to our traditional date and start tournament week on the Memorial Day holiday.”

Nicklaus told reporters that the Tour asked the Golden Bear if he would be willing to switch dates for a year to allow the RBC Canadian Open to go first, then Memorial as part of a US Open sandwich with another Signature event, the Travelers Championship this week. Several players, including Rory McIlroy, have said that Memorial should have its own place on the schedule as a special event that's been played for 50 years rather than stuffed into a three-week run of events.

The PGA Tour Policy Board is meeting at the Travelers Championship with an agenda item of thinking about the 2025 Signature events, how they'll fit into the schedule and how players will qualify for them. In upholding their end of the bargain with Nicklaus over this year's dates, the PGA Tour may be signaling improved spacing in these $20 million events.