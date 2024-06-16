The 2024 US Open purse is set for $21.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,300,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the USGA's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 US Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the national championship in the United States and the third men's major of the year.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The PGA Tour's prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in USGA events with a standard cut to the top 60 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

This is the 27th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 750 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for major events. The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next five years of the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open Championship -- as well as a 10-year US open exemption.

2024 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $4,300,000 2 $2,322,000 3 $1,445,062 4 $1,013,040 5 $843,765 6 $748,154 7 $674,491 8 $604,086 9 $546,720 10 $502,174 11 $458,280 12 $423,729 13 $394,829 14 $364,407 15 $338,332 16 $316,602 17 $299,218 18 $281,834 19 $264,450 20 $247,067 21 $232,073 22 $217,080 23 $202,521 24 $189,048 25 $177,314 26 $167,319 27 $159,713 28 $152,977 29 $146,458 30 $139,939 31 $133,420 32 $126,901 33 $120,382 34 $114,515 35 $109,735 36 $104,954 37 $100,391 38 $96,045 39 $91,699 40 $87,353 41 $83,007 42 $78,661 43 $74,315 44 $69,969 45 $65,623 46 $61,712 47 $57,801 48 $54,107 49 $51,934 50 $49,761 51 $48,457 52 $47,370 53 $46,501 54 $46,067 55 $45,632 56 $45,197 57 $44,763 58 $44,328 59 $43,894 60 $43,459

2024 US Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 US Open purse? The 2024 US Open purse is $21.5 million.

How much is the 2024 US Open winner's share? The 2024 US Open winner's share is $4,300,000.

What is the 2024 US Open field size? The 2024 US Open field features 156 players.