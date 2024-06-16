2024 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour Purses and Payouts U.S. Open

2024 US Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

June 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 US Open purse is set for $21.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,300,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the USGA's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 US Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the national championship in the United States and the third men's major of the year.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The PGA Tour's prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in USGA events with a standard cut to the top 60 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

This is the 27th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 750 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for major events. The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next five years of the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open Championship -- as well as a 10-year US open exemption.

2024 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,300,000
2 $2,322,000
3 $1,445,062
4 $1,013,040
5 $843,765
6 $748,154
7 $674,491
8 $604,086
9 $546,720
10 $502,174
11 $458,280
12 $423,729
13 $394,829
14 $364,407
15 $338,332
16 $316,602
17 $299,218
18 $281,834
19 $264,450
20 $247,067
21 $232,073
22 $217,080
23 $202,521
24 $189,048
25 $177,314
26 $167,319
27 $159,713
28 $152,977
29 $146,458
30 $139,939
31 $133,420
32 $126,901
33 $120,382
34 $114,515
35 $109,735
36 $104,954
37 $100,391
38 $96,045
39 $91,699
40 $87,353
41 $83,007
42 $78,661
43 $74,315
44 $69,969
45 $65,623
46 $61,712
47 $57,801
48 $54,107
49 $51,934
50 $49,761
51 $48,457
52 $47,370
53 $46,501
54 $46,067
55 $45,632
56 $45,197
57 $44,763
58 $44,328
59 $43,894
60 $43,459

2024 US Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 US Open purse?

The 2024 US Open purse is $21.5 million.

How much is the 2024 US Open winner's share?

The 2024 US Open winner's share is $4,300,000.

What is the 2024 US Open field size?

The 2024 US Open field features 156 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 US Open?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 US Open to the top 60 and ties.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.