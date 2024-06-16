2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open purse, winner's share, Korn Ferry Tour prize money payout
2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open purse, winner’s share, Korn Ferry Tour prize money payout

June 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Seung Yul Noh
The 2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open purse is set for $1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open field is headed by the likes of Robert Streb, Quade Cummins, Steven Fisk, Kevin Velo and more.

The event is played this year at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kansas. The event brings the Korn Ferry Tour to the Midwest for the first of a run of events.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday and offers 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to the winner.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 14th event of the year on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, with a winner earning 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

On the Road to French Lick, the top 30 players at the end of the 2024 season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open will also earn approximately 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $180,000
2 $90,000
3 $60,000
4 $45,000
5 $38,000
6 $34,500
7 $32,000
8 $29,500
9 $27,500
10 $25,500
11 $23,650
12 $22,000
13 $20,500
14 $19,000
15 $18,000
16 $17,000
17 $16,000
18 $15,000
19 $14,000
20 $13,000
21 $12,150
22 $11,350
23 $10,550
24 $9,750
25 $9,000
26 $8,530
27 $8,100
28 $7,700
29 $7,400
30 $7,100
31 $6,850
32 $6,650
33 $6,450
34 $6,250
35 $6,050
36 $5,850
37 $5,650
38 $5,450
39 $5,250
40 $5,150
41 $5,050
42 $4,950
43 $4,850
44 $4,750
45 $4,650
46 $4,550
47 $4,500
48 $4,450
49 $4,400
50 $4,350
51 $4,300
52 $4,260
53 $4,240
54 $4,220
55 $4,200
56 $4,180
57 $4,160
58 $4,140
59 $4,120
60 $4,100
61 $4,080
62 $4,060
63 $4,040
64 $4,020
65 $4,000

