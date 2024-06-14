The 5 things a golfer needs to have for a hot day on the golf course

Playing golf is one of the best outdoor activities you can do. It's a chance to spend time with friends outdoors in a nice setting, drink and eat some, in addition to walking, being active and playing golf.

It's still very important to remember, though, that golf is an outdoor sport that's very much subject to the weather and the elements. For a lot of golfers, they're playing when the weather is warm -- if not scorching hot. Golfers need to be ready for the sun, the heat and to at least spend some of the round walking a golf course that might be hilly and require some stamina.

If you have these five things with you when playing golf on a hot summer day, then you'll be in great shape to have the most pleasant experience possible. (Well, we can't help you with you golf game, but other than that.)

The 5 things every golfer needs to play golf in warm weather

Sunscreen

In the summer, golfers aret typically showing up to the course wearing short sleeves and shorts or a skirt, exposing their skin to the sun. Come prepared with sunscreen. My personal favorite sunscreen is Sun Bum because it isn't oily, is available as a cream or a spray and won't damage sea life if it gets into ocean waters. It also smells good. There's a zinc option that dries clear as well. Make sure you apply before the round to any exposed part of your body and then re-apply 1-2 times per round, depending on your skin.

Neck fan

Golf courses are lovely places, but some lack shade. Also, it's typically not windy when it's hot outside. That can make walking the golf course particularly taxing while baking in the sun -- and even sitting in a cart most of the day might not bring a ton of relief without a breeze. Cool off easily with a neck fan. I've been wearing these when I play golf in the heat for the last few years, especially when I walk, and I always get questions from playing partners about them. The right neck fan will change how you feel about summer golf. Good ones can be had for $25 or less and typically work for 2-3 hours, depending on the speed setting used, with a USB charger. They run quietly enough so as not to distract other golfers, and you'll instantly feel 10-15 degrees cooler. Add in a neck towel with some ice-cold water on it, and you've got an even better solution.

Cart fan

If you play a lot of golf in a cart, I would strongly urge you to consider a golf cart fan. You have a bunch of options here that range in size, power and price. You can get clamp-style fan that is battery-powered for some $25 and will attach to the frame of your cart or the windshield when folded in half. You can get a battery-powered bigger fan that you'd use in a workshop or on a job site for cloer to $100 or $150. Both can help a ton when you're not moving in the cart or just to get a little extra breeze your way.

Hydration packets

If you're going to spend 4-5 hours playing golf in the direct sun, there's a good chance you won't be well hydrated -- especially if your plan includes plenty of drinking, walking the course or both. Even if you're riding in a cart, you might be shocked by how much the sun and heat dehydrate you throughout the day. Make it easy on yourself by bringing some hydration packets with you to the golf course. Liquid IV is my personal favorite, and I've used it to stay hydrated or rapidly re-hydrate. Liquid IV comes in convenient individual packets, and they're available in a ton of flavors, including sugar-free choices. Drop one in a bottle of water or in your refillable water bottle, swirl around well and drink. It'll help keep you going and prevent you from having to worry about not having enough liquid in you.

Water and/or water bottle

At a minimum, you need to drink a lot of water when playing on a hot day. How you get that water into you is totally up to you. Buy water bottles at the pro shop. Bring them with you. Many golf courses, though, have water jugs and refilling stations throughout the course that make it a good idea to bring your own water bottle. Find a bottle hat can fit in your golf bag or the cup holder in a cart, and make sure you drink some water as often as you can. The money you spend on the water bottle will pale in comparison to buying plastic water bottles at the tournament. I personally use a Yeti rambler with a chug cap because I can carry it in my hands easily with the handle, and I don't like a sippy-style straw when I really want to down a lot of water at once. But find the size and style that fits you best.