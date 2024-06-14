Here’s what Bryson DeChambeau names each of his golf clubs and why

Bryson DeChambeau is a unique golfer. While the days of the driving cap and pseudoscientific pontification seem to be long gone, he still is deeply invested in his equipment and how it performs.

He's gone to a 3D-printed set of irons from a company named Avoda, and they've netted him some great success in the majors in 2024 on top of his tremendous ball speed and distance.

It makes sense, then, that someone with that kind of obsession over his equipment would also put the time and effort into naming his golf clubs beyond the numbers on them.

Besides, DeChambeau plays single-length irons with lofts that can be considered strong. The numbers on the bottom aren't particularly representative of what they mean for distance compared to his peers -- or any other golfer for that matter. So, DeChambeau might as well name them individually.

NBC Sports showed a graphic during the US Open that detailed the names for each of his irons and wedges, as well as an explanation of why.