Future US Open venues and dates through 2051: confirmed and speculative

As we get ready for the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, the USGA has already settled up future US Open venues and sites and dates through 2039.

The US Open has future sites announced in part through 2050, with Pebble Beach Golf Links getting the nod in its now-expected 8-10 year range of serving again as a US Open venue.

With the new USGA deal to establish Pinehurst No. 2 as the first-ever US Open anchor site, followed by deals with Oakmont Country Club and Pebble Beach Golf Links, we also have some of the venues well into the 2050s. Merion Golf Club in Pennsylvania has also committed to hosting several Opens in the future.

However, even though we know sites for the 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032, 2033, 2034, 2035, 2036, 2037, 2038 and 2039 US Opens, we can use our crystal ball to look to future US Open sites all the way through 2051.

Future US Open venues and dates announced

Potential future US Open sites

2040 -- The Olympic Club: This is a pure guess based on slotting for the championship. With the east coast being such an obvious choice for the US Open after going to Los Angeles Country Club in 2039, maybe they swerve and go back-to-back on the west coast.

2043 -- Erin Hills: The Wisconsin club was maligned as being too easy in 2017, but weather never showed up to defend the course. After getting a turn at the US Women's Open, Erin Hills might get a second crack at an Open.

Recent past US Open venues