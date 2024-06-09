2024 US Open: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 US Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event and USGA-conducted major championship at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, welcoming 156 world-class players to the 27th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The US Open is back at Pinehurst for the first in a long run of committed US Opens at the Cradle of American Golf. Martin Kaymer won here a decade ago in dominating the first two rounds and never looking back.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 US Open betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 10-to-1, along with Xander Schauffele.

Viktor Hovland is on 16-to-1 to start the week.

At this point, how do you pick against Scheffler other than the value is horrible? He's unbetable, really.

Ludvig Aberg showed some signs of a return to health, and his tee-to-green game has been great.

Collin Morikawa is back playing fantastic golf, and he hasn't really faded lately.

