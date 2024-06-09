2024 US Open: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
2024 US Open: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 US Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event and USGA-conducted major championship at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, welcoming 156 world-class players to the 27th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The US Open is back at Pinehurst for the first in a long run of committed US Opens at the Cradle of American Golf. Martin Kaymer won here a decade ago in dominating the first two rounds and never looking back.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 US Open betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 10-to-1, along with Xander Schauffele.

Viktor Hovland is on 16-to-1 to start the week.

2024 US Open betting picks and first looks

At this point, how do you pick against Scheffler other than the value is horrible? He's unbetable, really.

Ludvig Aberg showed some signs of a return to health, and his tee-to-green game has been great.

Collin Morikawa is back playing fantastic golf, and he hasn't really faded lately.

2024 US Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 450
Rory McIlroy 1000
Xander Schauffele 1000
Viktor Hovland 1600
Collin Morikawa 1800
Bryson DeChambeau 1800
Jon Rahm 2000
Brooks Koepka 2000
Ludvig Aberg 2000
Cameron Smith 3500
Justin Thomas 3500
Max Homa 3500
Patrick Cantlay 4000
Tommy Fleetwood 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Wyndham Clark 4000
Jordan Spieth 5000
Matt Fitzpatrick 5000
Cameron Young 5000
Tony Finau 5000
Will Zalatoris 5000
Sahith Theegala 5000
Dustin Johnson 6000
Tyrrell Hatton 6000
Jason Day 6000
Tom Kim 6000
Sam Burns 6000
Shane Lowry 6000
Sungjae Im 8000
Min Woo Lee 8000
Corey Conners 8000
Byeong Hun An 8000
Rickie Fowler 10000
Justin Rose 10000
Brian Harman 10000
Si Woo Kim 10000
Russell Henley 10000
Sepp Straka 10000
Kurt Kitayama 10000
Robert MacIntyre 10000
Dean Burmester 10000
Keegan Bradley 12500
Harris English 12500
Akshay Bhatia 12500
Nicolai Hojgaard 15000
Denny McCarthy 15000
Daniel Berger 15000
Taylor Moore 15000
Austin Eckroat 15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 15000
Thomas Detry 15000
Stephan Jaeger 15000
Chris Kirk 15000
Alex Noren 15000
Eric Cole 20000
Billy Horschel 20000
Tom Hoge 20000
J.T. Poston 20000
Webb Simpson 20000
Ryan Fox 25000
Cam Davis 25000
Lucas Glover 25000
Adrian Meronk 25000
Nick Taylor 25000
Adam Schenk 25000
Mackenzie Hughes 25000
Taylor Pendrith 25000
Jake Knapp 25000
Matthieu Pavon 25000
Aaron Rai 25000
Gary Woodland 30000
Emiliano Grillo 30000
Phil Mickelson 30000
Adam Hadwin 30000
Seamus Power 30000
Tom McKibbin 30000
Erik van Rooyen 30000
Victor Perez 30000
Adam Svensson 30000
Davis Thompson 30000
Matt Kuchar 30000
Brendon Todd 30000
Beau Hossler 30000
David Puig 30000
Tiger Woods 50000
Gordon Sargent 50000
Nick Dunlap 50000
Matteo Manassero 50000
Richard Mansell 50000
Sam Bairstow 50000
Eugenio Chacarra 50000
Takumi Kanaya 50000
S.H. Kim 50000
Mark Hubbard 50000
Greyson Sigg 50000
Tim Widing 50000
Sam Bennett 50000
Chesson Hadley 50000
Justin Lower 50000
Peter Malnati 60000
Ben Kohles 100000
Martin Kaymer 100000
Neal Shipley 100000
Ryo Ishikawa 100000
Robert Rock 100000
Edoardo Molinari 100000
Grant Forrest 100000
Jason Scrivener 100000
Nico Echavarria 100000
Mac Meissner 100000
Francesco Molinari 100000
Brandon Wu 100000
Rico Hoey 100000
Luke Clanton 100000
Chris Petefish 100000
Isaiah Salinda 100000
Benjamin James 100000
Max Greyserman 100000
Frankie Capan III 100000
Harry Higgs 100000
Zac Blair 100000
Casey Jarvis 100000
Bernhard Langer 200000
Stewart Hagestad 200000
Santiago de la Fuente 200000
Riki Kawamoto 200000
Taisei Shimizu 200000
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 200000
Parker Bell 200000
Sung Kang 200000
Logan McAllister 200000
Rikuya Hoshino 200000
Hiroshi Tai 200000
Ashton McCulloch 200000
Jim Herman 200000
Brian Campbell 200000
Carter Jenkins 200000
Chris Naegel 200000
Carson Schaake 200000
John Chin 200000
Charles Reiter 200000
Bryan Kim 300000
Michael McGowan 300000
Willie Mack III 300000
Jackson Buchanon 300000
Frederik Kjettrup 300000
Wells Williams 300000
Andrew Svoboda 300000
Gunnar Broin 300000
Omar Morales 300000
Joey Vrzich 300000
Colin Prater 300000

