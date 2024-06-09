2024 US Open: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 US Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event and USGA-conducted major championship at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, welcoming 156 world-class players to the 27th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The US Open is back at Pinehurst for the first in a long run of committed US Opens at the Cradle of American Golf. Martin Kaymer won here a decade ago in dominating the first two rounds and never looking back.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 US Open betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 10-to-1, along with Xander Schauffele.
Viktor Hovland is on 16-to-1 to start the week.
2024 US Open betting picks and first looks
At this point, how do you pick against Scheffler other than the value is horrible? He's unbetable, really.
Ludvig Aberg showed some signs of a return to health, and his tee-to-green game has been great.
Collin Morikawa is back playing fantastic golf, and he hasn't really faded lately.
2024 US Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|450
|Rory McIlroy
|1000
|Xander Schauffele
|1000
|Viktor Hovland
|1600
|Collin Morikawa
|1800
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1800
|Jon Rahm
|2000
|Brooks Koepka
|2000
|
|Ludvig Aberg
|2000
|Cameron Smith
|3500
|Justin Thomas
|3500
|Max Homa
|3500
|Patrick Cantlay
|4000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4000
|Wyndham Clark
|4000
|
|Jordan Spieth
|5000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5000
|Cameron Young
|5000
|Tony Finau
|5000
|Will Zalatoris
|5000
|Sahith Theegala
|5000
|Dustin Johnson
|6000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|6000
|Jason Day
|6000
|Tom Kim
|6000
|Sam Burns
|6000
|Shane Lowry
|6000
|Sungjae Im
|8000
|Min Woo Lee
|8000
|Corey Conners
|8000
|Byeong Hun An
|8000
|Rickie Fowler
|10000
|Justin Rose
|10000
|Brian Harman
|10000
|Si Woo Kim
|10000
|Russell Henley
|10000
|Sepp Straka
|10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|10000
|Robert MacIntyre
|10000
|Dean Burmester
|10000
|Keegan Bradley
|12500
|Harris English
|12500
|Akshay Bhatia
|12500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|15000
|Denny McCarthy
|15000
|Daniel Berger
|15000
|Taylor Moore
|15000
|Austin Eckroat
|15000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|15000
|Thomas Detry
|15000
|Stephan Jaeger
|15000
|Chris Kirk
|15000
|Alex Noren
|15000
|Eric Cole
|20000
|Billy Horschel
|20000
|Tom Hoge
|20000
|J.T. Poston
|20000
|Webb Simpson
|20000
|Ryan Fox
|25000
|Cam Davis
|25000
|Lucas Glover
|25000
|Adrian Meronk
|25000
|Nick Taylor
|25000
|Adam Schenk
|25000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|25000
|Taylor Pendrith
|25000
|Jake Knapp
|25000
|Matthieu Pavon
|25000
|Aaron Rai
|25000
|Gary Woodland
|30000
|Emiliano Grillo
|30000
|Phil Mickelson
|30000
|Adam Hadwin
|30000
|Seamus Power
|30000
|Tom McKibbin
|30000
|Erik van Rooyen
|30000
|Victor Perez
|30000
|Adam Svensson
|30000
|Davis Thompson
|30000
|Matt Kuchar
|30000
|Brendon Todd
|30000
|Beau Hossler
|30000
|David Puig
|30000
|Tiger Woods
|50000
|Gordon Sargent
|50000
|Nick Dunlap
|50000
|Matteo Manassero
|50000
|Richard Mansell
|50000
|Sam Bairstow
|50000
|Eugenio Chacarra
|50000
|Takumi Kanaya
|50000
|S.H. Kim
|50000
|Mark Hubbard
|50000
|Greyson Sigg
|50000
|Tim Widing
|50000
|Sam Bennett
|50000
|Chesson Hadley
|50000
|Justin Lower
|50000
|Peter Malnati
|60000
|Ben Kohles
|100000
|Martin Kaymer
|100000
|Neal Shipley
|100000
|Ryo Ishikawa
|100000
|Robert Rock
|100000
|Edoardo Molinari
|100000
|Grant Forrest
|100000
|Jason Scrivener
|100000
|Nico Echavarria
|100000
|Mac Meissner
|100000
|Francesco Molinari
|100000
|Brandon Wu
|100000
|Rico Hoey
|100000
|Luke Clanton
|100000
|Chris Petefish
|100000
|Isaiah Salinda
|100000
|Benjamin James
|100000
|Max Greyserman
|100000
|Frankie Capan III
|100000
|Harry Higgs
|100000
|Zac Blair
|100000
|Casey Jarvis
|100000
|Bernhard Langer
|200000
|Stewart Hagestad
|200000
|Santiago de la Fuente
|200000
|Riki Kawamoto
|200000
|Taisei Shimizu
|200000
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|200000
|Parker Bell
|200000
|Sung Kang
|200000
|Logan McAllister
|200000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|200000
|Hiroshi Tai
|200000
|Ashton McCulloch
|200000
|Jim Herman
|200000
|Brian Campbell
|200000
|Carter Jenkins
|200000
|Chris Naegel
|200000
|Carson Schaake
|200000
|John Chin
|200000
|Charles Reiter
|200000
|Bryan Kim
|300000
|Michael McGowan
|300000
|Willie Mack III
|300000
|Jackson Buchanon
|300000
|Frederik Kjettrup
|300000
|Wells Williams
|300000
|Andrew Svoboda
|300000
|Gunnar Broin
|300000
|Omar Morales
|300000
|Joey Vrzich
|300000
|Colin Prater
|300000