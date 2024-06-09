2024 LIV Golf Houston money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 LIV Golf Houston money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Patrick Reed Credit: Getty Images
The 2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money payout is from the $25 million purse, with 54 professional players who complete three rounds at Golf Club of Houston in Houston, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the individual LIV Golf Houston prize pool is at $4,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,250,000. The LIV Golf Houston prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 20 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $50,000.

The LIV Golf Houston field is headed by Patrick Reed, David Puig, Paul Casey and more.

This tournament started with 54 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 LIV Golf Houston from the correct 2024 LIV Golf full-field payout is based on their finish. Jon Rahm withdrew and is replaced relating to the team component.

The 54-player individual competition has a purse of $20 million, while the concurrent 13-team competition has a $5 million purse with payouts for the top three LIV Golf teams.

The 2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money payout is only true after the event finishes, with ties sorted out.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get LIV Golf points toward the year-end bonus pool.

Additionally, there are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,250,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,000,000
5 $800,000
6 $700,000
7 $600,000
8 $525,000
9 $442,500
10 $405,000
11 $380,000
12 $360,000
13 $340,000
14 $320,000
15 $300,000
16 $285,000
17 $270,000
18 $260,000
19 $250,000
20 $240,000
21 $230,000
22 $220,000
23 $210,000
24 $200,000
25 $195,000
26 $190,000
27 $185,000
28 $180,000
29 $175,000
30 $170,000
31 $165,000
32 $160,000
33 $155,000
34 $150,000
35 $148,000
36 $145,000
37 $143,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $135,000
41 $133,000
42 $130,000
43 $128,000
44 $128,000
45 $125,000
46 $125,000
47 $123,000
48 $120,000
49 $60,000
50 $60,000
51 $60,000
52 $50,000
53 $50,000
54 $50,000

