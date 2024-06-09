2024 American Family Insurance Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
Champions Tour CMC

2024 American Family Insurance Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 American Family Insurance Championship prize money payout is from the $2.4 million purse, with 83 professional players who complete four rounds at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wisconsin, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of American Family Insurance Championship prize pool is at $360,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $211,200. The American Family Insurance Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The American Family Insurance Championship field is headed by Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 American Family Insurance Championship from the correct 2024 American Family Insurance Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player still in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 360,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with dollars converted to points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 American Family Insurance Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $360,000
2 $211,200
3 $172,800
4 $144,000
5 $115,200
6 $96,000
7 $86,400
8 $76,800
9 $67,200
10 $62,400
11 $57,600
12 $52,800
13 $48,000
14 $45,600
15 $43,200
16 $40,800
17 $38,400
18 $36,000
19 $33,840
20 $31,680
21 $29,760
22 $27,840
23 $26,400
24 $25,200
25 $24,000
26 $22,800
27 $21,840
28 $20,880
29 $19,920
30 $18,960
31 $18,000
32 $17,280
33 $16,560
34 $15,840
35 $15,120
36 $14,400
37 $13,680
38 $13,200
39 $12,720
40 $12,240
41 $11,760
42 $11,280
43 $10,800
44 $10,320
45 $9,840
46 $9,360
47 $8,880
48 $8,400
49 $7,920
50 $7,440
51 $6,960
52 $6,480
53 $6,000
54 $5,760
55 $5,520
56 $5,280
57 $5,040
58 $4,800
59 $4,560
60 $4,320
61 $4,080
62 $3,840
63 $3,600
64 $3,360
65 $3,120
66 $2,880
67 $2,640
68 $2,400
69 $2,256
70 $2,112
71 $1,968
72 $1,824
73 $1,680
74 $1,584
75 $1,488
76 $1,392
77 $1,296
78 $1,200

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.