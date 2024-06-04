15-year-old Miles Russell to make PGA Tour debut at 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Miles Russell has a big summer planned, including making his PGA Tour debut at just the age of 15.

The Jacksonville, Fla., freshman will compete in June in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 27-30. The tournament announced Russell as one of their sponsor exemptions.

Russell became the youngest player to ever finish inside the top 20 of a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, finishing T-20 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour back in April. He also became the youngest player to make the cut in Korn Ferry Tour history.

“I am thankful to Rocket Mortgage for giving me the opportunity to make my PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic," said Russell in a release. "Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA Tour and test my game against the best players, and I’m looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month.”

In 2023, Russell supplanted Tiger Woods as the youngest-ever American Junior Golf Association Player of the Year. He won the Junior PGA Championship and Junior Players during that season.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where ‘future stars start,’ and we’re thrilled to have Miles make his PGA Tour debut here and add to that legacy,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world’s best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club.”

When he makes his debut, Russell will be among the youngest players ever in their first PGA Tour start. Michelle Wie West was granted a sponsor exemption to play in the 2004 Sony Open in Hawaii at the age of 14 years, three months and four days -- making her the youngest to compete on the PGA Tour. Other 14-year-olds to have played on the PGA Tou include Guan Tianlang (2013 Masters), Andy Zhang (2012 U.S. Open) and Lorens Chan (2009 Sony Open in Hawaii) also debuted at 14 years old.

Russell will become the third teenager to make a PGA Tour debut this season, with 16-year-old Kris Kim becoming the fifth-youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour event with his performance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May. The following week, 16-year-old Blades Brown competed in the Myrtle Beach Classic and finished T-26.

Russell has also already secured an opportunity to play in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this fall.