2024 American Family Insurance Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour Champions prize money payout

Champions Tour CMC Purses and Payouts

June 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 American Family Insurance Championship purse is set for $2.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $360,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The American Family Insurance Championship field is headed by Steve Stricker, Steve Alker, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Toms and more.

It's the 13th event on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 78 players taking on the Wisconsin host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wisconsin.

The American Family Insurance Championship will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2024.

At the season of the season in 2024, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2024 American Family Insurance Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $360,000
2 $211,200
3 $172,800
4 $144,000
5 $115,200
6 $96,000
7 $86,400
8 $76,800
9 $67,200
10 $62,400
11 $57,600
12 $52,800
13 $48,000
14 $45,600
15 $43,200
16 $40,800
17 $38,400
18 $36,000
19 $33,840
20 $31,680
21 $29,760
22 $27,840
23 $26,400
24 $25,200
25 $24,000
26 $22,800
27 $21,840
28 $20,880
29 $19,920
30 $18,960
31 $18,000
32 $17,280
33 $16,560
34 $15,840
35 $15,120
36 $14,400
37 $13,680
38 $13,200
39 $12,720
40 $12,240
41 $11,760
42 $11,280
43 $10,800
44 $10,320
45 $9,840
46 $9,360
47 $8,880
48 $8,400
49 $7,920
50 $7,440
51 $6,960
52 $6,480
53 $6,000
54 $5,760
55 $5,520
56 $5,280
57 $5,040
58 $4,800
59 $4,560
60 $4,320
61 $4,080
62 $3,840
63 $3,600
64 $3,360
65 $3,120
66 $2,880
67 $2,640
68 $2,400
69 $2,256
70 $2,112
71 $1,968
72 $1,824
73 $1,680
74 $1,584
75 $1,488
76 $1,392
77 $1,296
78 $1,200

