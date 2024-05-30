2024 US Women’s Open format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 US Women's Open format remains unchanged this year, with the LPGA Tour-sanctioned and USGA-run event played at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The 2024 US Women's Open field is 156 players.

The US Women's Open field is made up of players who get in off the USGA's eligibility criteria for this event, as well as players who got through open qualifying.

US Women's Open format

The US Women's Open format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes (and one twosome) will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will also start one round on the first tee and the other on the 10th tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon, as well as first- and 10th-tee starts.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 US Women's Open winner's share of the purse, which has been increased to 20 percent of the total purse.

The winning player will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points and will earn 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

US Women's Open playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under USGA rules. The US Women's Open playoff format is an aggregate-score format played over two holes, Nos. 1 and 18. If a player has the lowest score among the playoff contestants after the two holes, then they are declared the winner. Otherwise, the US Women's Open playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.