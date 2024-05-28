2024 RBC Canadian Open model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. It's been a tremendous success.

Winners typically rank inside the top 15 of our model, though, like any model, sometimes there are outlier champions.

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools