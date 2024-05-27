2024 Visit Knoxville Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Harry Higgs, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.

Higgs won this second-consecutive event in dramatic fashion, just as he did at the AdventHealth Championship. Higgs and Frankie Capan III went into a playoff tied on 19-under 261.

Then, after a matching birdie on the first playoff hole, Higgs made an eagle 3 on the replaying of the par-5 18th hole to win the tournament.

Four players -- Quade Cummins, Cody Blick, Rhein Gibson and Max McGreevy -- finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Higgs won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Higgs earned 14.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, as well as four bonus points for his second win of the year, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 136 or better, with 75 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the UNC Health Championship in Raleigh, North Carolina.

2024 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details