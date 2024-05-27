2024 Visit Knoxville Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Visit Knoxville Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

May 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Harry Higgs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 19: Harry Higgs poses with the trophy after winning the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 19, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
The 2024 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Harry Higgs, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.

Higgs won this second-consecutive event in dramatic fashion, just as he did at the AdventHealth Championship. Higgs and Frankie Capan III went into a playoff tied on 19-under 261.

Then, after a matching birdie on the first playoff hole, Higgs made an eagle 3 on the replaying of the par-5 18th hole to win the tournament.

Four players -- Quade Cummins, Cody Blick, Rhein Gibson and Max McGreevy -- finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Higgs won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Higgs earned 14.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, as well as four bonus points for his second win of the year, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 136 or better, with 75 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the UNC Health Championship in Raleigh, North Carolina.

2024 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Harry Higgs -19 64 65 67 65 261 $180,000
2 Frankie Capan III -19 66 67 62 66 261 $90,000
T3 Quade Cummins -18 68 64 69 61 262 $44,375
T3 Cody Blick -18 67 65 65 65 262 $44,375
T3 Rhein Gibson -18 66 66 64 66 262 $44,375
T3 Max McGreevy -18 67 63 66 66 262 $44,375
7 Sam Bennett -17 65 66 65 67 263 $32,000
T8 Cristobal Del Solar -16 64 65 71 64 264 $27,500
T8 Joe Weiler -16 70 65 64 65 264 $27,500
T8 Tim Widing -16 68 67 64 65 264 $27,500
11 Mitchell Meissner -15 67 68 64 66 265 $23,650
T12 Kevin Roy -14 68 64 70 64 266 $21,250
T12 Jeremy Paul -14 69 67 64 66 266 $21,250
T14 Jack Maguire -13 67 69 66 65 267 $15,519
T14 Dalton Ward -13 71 62 68 66 267 $15,519
T14 Brian Campbell -13 64 67 70 66 267 $15,519
T14 William Mouw -13 67 63 71 66 267 $15,519
T14 Hank Lebioda -13 65 70 65 67 267 $15,519
T14 Braden Thornberry -13 67 68 64 68 267 $15,519
T14 Kris Ventura -13 67 63 69 68 267 $15,519
T14 Pontus Nyholm -13 63 69 66 69 267 $15,519
T22 Julian Suri -12 65 71 68 64 268 $8,633
T22 Cooper Dossey -12 67 65 70 66 268 $8,633
T22 David Kocher -12 69 64 68 67 268 $8,633
T22 Walker Lee -12 67 67 66 68 268 $8,633
T22 Brandon Crick -12 65 68 67 68 268 $8,633
T22 Daniel Summerhays -12 66 66 68 68 268 $8,633
T22 Jacob Solomon -12 65 67 68 68 268 $8,633
T22 Keenan Huskey -12 68 68 63 69 268 $8,633
T22 Trace Crowe -12 71 62 66 69 268 $8,633
T22 Kevin Velo -12 65 67 65 71 268 $8,633
T32 Steven Fisk -11 69 67 69 64 269 $5,780
T32 Myles Creighton -11 69 67 68 65 269 $5,780
T32 William McGirt -11 67 68 69 65 269 $5,780
T32 Fabián Gómez -11 65 70 68 66 269 $5,780
T32 Vince Whaley -11 66 69 68 66 269 $5,780
T32 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -11 70 64 69 66 269 $5,780
T32 Spencer Cross -11 71 63 69 66 269 $5,780
T32 Andrew Kozan -11 67 67 68 67 269 $5,780
T32 Tain Lee -11 66 66 69 68 269 $5,780
T32 Paul Peterson -11 68 65 67 69 269 $5,780
T42 Étienne Papineau -10 68 68 67 67 270 $4,708
T42 Taylor Dickson -10 68 67 68 67 270 $4,708
T42 Will Grimmer -10 67 67 68 68 270 $4,708
T42 Trevor Cone -10 67 66 69 68 270 $4,708
T42 Shad Tuten -10 66 66 70 68 270 $4,708
T42 Davis Chatfield -10 66 70 64 70 270 $4,708
T48 Wil Bateman -9 69 67 70 65 271 $4,276
T48 Emilio Gonzalez -9 66 69 69 67 271 $4,276
T48 Thomas Walsh -9 66 66 72 67 271 $4,276
T48 Isaiah Salinda -9 69 66 68 68 271 $4,276
T48 Dillon Board -9 68 66 69 68 271 $4,276
T48 Seth Reeves -9 70 66 66 69 271 $4,276
T48 Chandler Blanchet -9 67 68 67 69 271 $4,276
T48 Zecheng Dou -9 69 66 66 70 271 $4,276
T48 Thomas Rosenmueller -9 68 65 67 71 271 $4,276
T48 Chris Naegel -9 68 65 67 71 271 $4,276
T58 T.J. Vogel -8 68 66 71 67 272 $4,130
T58 Ryan Gerard -8 64 66 74 68 272 $4,130
T60 Garett Reband -7 67 69 69 68 273 $4,070
T60 Blake Wagoner -7 70 66 68 69 273 $4,070
T60 Joey Garber -7 67 69 67 70 273 $4,070
T60 Noah Goodwin -7 68 68 67 70 273 $4,070
T64 Dimi Papadatos -6 66 69 70 69 274 $4,010
T64 Russell Knox -6 67 68 69 70 274 $4,010
T66 Davis Lamb -5 69 64 77 65 275 $3,960
T66 Trevor Werbylo -5 66 70 69 70 275 $3,960
T66 Charles Porter -5 63 68 73 71 275 $3,960
T69 Ross Steelman -4 67 69 74 66 276 $3,890
T69 Fred Biondi -4 69 67 70 70 276 $3,890
T69 Ollie Schniederjans -4 68 65 71 72 276 $3,890
T69 Ryan Blaum -4 68 67 67 74 276 $3,890
T73 Patrick Cover -3 64 72 72 69 277 $3,820
T73 Jamie Lovemark -3 68 67 72 70 277 $3,820
T73 Van Holmgren -3 69 67 68 73 277 $3,820

