62: The lowest round in men’s major championship history

Branden Grace recorded the first 62 in a men's major championship in the third round of the 2017 British Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Grace went out in 5-under 29 on the par-70 course in England in benign conditions after overnight rain and minimal wind. The South African now co-owns the record for the lowest round in major championship history.

Several other men have shot 62 in majors, including Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele in the first round of the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club in California on the par-70 setup.

Xander Schauffele shot 9-under 62 in the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

The previous record had been 63, shot 35 different times in majors, including most recently by Brooks Koepka and Charl Scwhartzel in the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship. Justin Thomas shot 63 in the third round of the 2017 US Open, setting the championship record for the best single round in relation to par in the 118-year history of the championship. He eagled the final hole with two massive shots and an 8-foot putt to card 63, surpassing Johnny Miller's previous U.S. Open record for best score against par.

Here's a look at the players who have shot 63 or better in a men's major championship:

Masters (2)

Nick Price -- 1986, Augusta National, 3rd round, -9 (72), finished 5th

Greg Norman -- 1996, Augusta National, 1st round, -9 (72), finished 2nd

U.S. Open (6)

Johnny Miller -- 1973, Oakmont, 4th round, -8 (71), won

Jack Nicklaus -- 1980, Baltusrol, 1st round, -7 (70), won

Tom Weiskopf -- 1980, Baltusrol, 1st round, -7 (70), finished 37th

Vijay Singh -- 2003, Olympia Fields, 2nd round, -7 (70), finished T-20

Justin Thomas -- 2017, Erin Hills, 3rd round, -9 (72), finished T-9

Tommy Fleetwood -- 2018, Shinnecock Hills, 4th round, -7 (70), finished 2nd

Rickie Fowler -- 2023, Los Angeles Country Club, 1st round, -8 (70)

Xander Schauffele -- 2023, Los Angeles Country Club, 1st round, -8 (70)

British Open (12)

Mark Hayes -- 1977, Turnberry, 2nd round, -7 (70), finished T-9

Isao Aoki -- 1980, Muirfield, 3rd round, -8 (71), finished T-12

Greg Norman -- 1986, Turnberry, 2nd round, -7 (70), won

Paul Broadhurst -- 1990, St. Andrews, 3rd round, -9 (72), finished T-12

Jodie Mudd -- 1991, Birkdale, 4th round, -7 (70), finished T-5

Nick Faldo -- 1993, St. George’s, 2nd round, -7 (70), finished 2nd

Payne Stewart -- 1993, St. George’s, 4th round, -7 (70), finished 12th

Rory McIlroy -- 2010, St. Andrews, 1st round, -9 (72), finished T-3

Phil Mickelson -- 2016, Royal Troon, 1st round, -8 (71), finished 2nd

Henrik Stenson -- 2016, Royal Troon, final round, -8 (71), won

Branden Grace -- 2017, Royal Birkdale, third round, -8 (70), finished 3rd

Haotong Li -- 2017, Royal Birkdale, final round, -7 (70), finished 3rd

Shane Lowry -- 2019, Royal Portrush, third round, -8 (71), won

PGA Championship (18)

Bruce Crampton -- 1975, Firestone, 2nd round, -7 (70), finished 2nd

Raymond Floyd -- 1982, Southern Hills, 1st round, -7 (70), won

Gary Player -- 1984, Shoal Creek, 2nd round, -9 (72), finished T-2

Vijay Singh -- 1993, Inverness, 2nd round, -8 (71), finished 4th

Michael Bradley -- 1995, Riviera, 1st round, -8 (71), finished T-54

Brad Faxon -- 1995, Riviera, 4th round, -8 (71), finished 5th

Jose Maria Olazabal -- 2000, Valhalla, 3rd round, -9 (72), finished T-4

Mark O’Meara -- 2001, Atlanta Athletic, 2nd round, -7 (70), finished T-22

Thomas Bjorn -- 2005, Baltusrol, 3rd round, -7 (70), finished T-2

Tiger Woods -- 2007, Southern Hills, 2nd round, -7 (70), won

Steve Stricker -- 2011, Atlanta Athletic, 1st round, -7 (70), finished T-12

Jason Dufner -- 2013, Oak Hill, 2nd round, -7 (70), won

Hiroshi Iwata -- 2015, Whistling Straits, 2nd round, -9 (72), finished T-21

Robert Streb -- 2016, Baltusrol, 2nd round, -7 (70), finish T-7

Brooks Koepka -- 2018, Bellerive, 2nd round, -7 (70), won

Charl Schwartzel -- 2018, Bellerive, 2nd round, -7 (70), finish T-42

Brooks Kopeka -- 2019, Bethpage Black, 1st round, -7 (70), won

Xander Schauffele -- 2024, Valhalla, 1st round, -9 (71)