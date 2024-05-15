PGA Championship winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals

The old mantra is that the PGA Championship winning score is whatever the course demands that week, with the PGA of America going out of its way to keep setup from being the story in their major championship.

However, a PGA Championship winning score at even par or over is rare, at best. Since 1958, when the PGA Championship moved from match play to stroke play, the PGA Championship winning score has been over par just three times -- and not since 1976 at Congressional Country Club.

Actually, the most common PGA Championship winning score has been 8 under par, which has happened 11 times since 1958.

A winning score equal to or lower than 10 under par has only been recorded 22 times. The record 72-hole PGA Championship total is also the all-time major championship record against par, set by Jason Day in 2015 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on 20-under 268.

There's also an expectation that the PGA Championship is played on a par-70 course, with 72-hole par at 280. And, that's reasonable. Since the PGA Championship went to stroke play, 30 of the PGA Championship host courses had par at 70. The next most-common par is 72, which has been the case 19 different times.

PGA Championship winning scores against par

