PGA Championship winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals
CMC PGA Championship

May 15, 2024
The old mantra is that the PGA Championship winning score is whatever the course demands that week, with the PGA of America going out of its way to keep setup from being the story in their major championship.

However, a PGA Championship winning score at even par or over is rare, at best. Since 1958, when the PGA Championship moved from match play to stroke play, the PGA Championship winning score has been over par just three times -- and not since 1976 at Congressional Country Club.

Actually, the most common PGA Championship winning score has been 8 under par, which has happened 11 times since 1958.

A winning score equal to or lower than 10 under par has only been recorded 22 times. The record 72-hole PGA Championship total is also the all-time major championship record against par, set by Jason Day in 2015 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on 20-under 268.

There's also an expectation that the PGA Championship is played on a par-70 course, with 72-hole par at 280. And, that's reasonable. Since the PGA Championship went to stroke play, 30 of the PGA Championship host courses had par at 70. The next most-common par is 72, which has been the case 19 different times.

PGA Championship winning scores against par

YEAR COURSE TOTAL TO PAR PAR
2015 Whistling Straits, Straits Course 268 -20 72
2006 Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3 270 -18 72
2000 Valhalla Golf Club 270 -18 72
1995 Riviera Country Club 267 -17 71
2018 Bellerive Country Club 264 -16 70
2014 Valhalla Golf Club 268 -16 71
2001 Atlanta Athletic Club, Highlands Course 265 -15 70
1984 Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club 273 -15 72
2016 Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course 266 -14 70
2020 TPC Harding Park 267 -13 70
2012 Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Ocean Course 275 -13 72
1993 Inverness Club 272 -12 71
1988 Oak Tree Golf Club 272 -12 71
1991 Crooked Stick Golf Club 276 -12 72
1989 Kemper Lakes Golf Club 276 -12 72
1997 Winged Foot Golf Club, West Course 269 -11 70
1994 Southern Hills Country Club 269 -11 70
2010 Whistling Straits, Straits Course 277 -11 72
1999 Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3 277 -11 72
1996 Valhalla Golf Club 277 -11 72
2013 Oak Hill Country Club, East Course 270 -10 70
1983 Riviera Country Club 274 -10 71
2002 Hazeltine National Golf Club 278 -10 72
2023 Oak Hill Country Club 271 -9 70
1998 Sahalee Country Club 271 -9 70
1964 Columbus Country Club 271 -9 70
2019 Bethpage Black Course 272 -8 70
2011 Atlanta Athletic Club, Highlands Course 272 -8 70
2007 Southern Hills Country Club 272 -8 70
1982 Southern Hills Country Club 272 -8 70
1979 Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course 272 -8 70
2017 Quail Hollow Club 276 -8 71
1986 Inverness Club 276 -8 71
1978 Oakmont Country Club 276 -8 71
1969 NCR Country Club, South Course 276 -8 71
2009 Hazeltine National Golf Club 280 -8 72
2004 Whistling Straits, Straits Course 280 -8 72
1981 Atlanta Athletic Club, Highlands Course 273 -7 70
1973 Canterbury Golf Club 277 -7 71
1971 PGA National Golf Club 281 -7 72
1967 Columbine Country Club 281 -7 72
2021 Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Ocean Course 282 -6 72
1980 Oak Hill Country Club, East Course 274 -6 70
1992 Bellerive Country Club 278 -6 71
1985 Cherry Hills Country Club 278 -6 71
1990 Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club 282 -6 72
1977 Pebble Beach Golf Links 282 -6 72
2022 Southern Hills Country Club 275 -5 70
1963 Dallas Athletic Club, Blue Course 279 -5 71
2005 Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course 276 -4 70
2003 Oak Hill Country Club, East Course 276 -4 70
1975 Firestone Country Club, South Course 276 -4 70
1974 Tanglewood Park, Championship Course 276 -4 70
1958 Llanerch Country Club 276 -4 70
1965 Laurel Valley Golf Club 280 -4 71
2008 Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course 277 -3 70
1961 Olympia Fields Country Club 277 -3 70
1959 Minneapolis Golf Club 277 -3 70
1962 Aronimink Golf Club 278 -2 70
1970 Southern Hills Country Club 279 -1 70
1987 PGA National Resort & Spa 287 -1 72
1966 Firestone Country Club, South Course 280 E 70
1976 Congressional Country Club, Blue Course 281 1 70
1972 Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course 281 1 70
1968 Pecan Valley Golf Club 281 1 70
1960 Firestone Country Club, South Course 281 1 70

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

