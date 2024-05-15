2024 PGA Championship betting and DFS picks: Current form, course fit and horses for courses
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

May 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Each week, including this week's 2024 PGA Championship, Golf News Net offers PGA Tour betting picks and daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups using our proprietary model, which is weighted toward longer-term performance.

However, we don't just use our model when making these picks. We also need to look at current form, course fits and horses for courses. This data can and should help inform our decision making, including validating things we see in the model. If everything lines up, then a player can become an auto-play. If only some parts of the equation suggest a player will perform well this week, then we may look more tepidly at investing in a player.

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 PGA Championship history and current PGA Tour finish trends

Finish Trends

Recent PGA Tour Trends

We start by looking at the recent past, back at players who have finished inside the top 15 in the last five individual PGA Tour events. This week, we're including players in the PGA Tour fields this week.

  • Ludvig Aberg - 2- 2nd Masters, T-10 RBC Heritage
  • Tommy Fleetwood - 2 - T-3 Masters, T-13 Wells Fargo Championship
  • Ben Griffin - 2 - T-14 Corales Puntacana, T-13 Byron Nelson
  • Russell Henley - 2 - T-12 RBC Heritage, T-10 Wells Fargo Championship
  • Max Homa - 2 - T-3 Masters, T-8 Wells Fargo Championship
  • Rory McIlroy - 2 - WIN Zurich Classic (yeah, a team event), WIN Wells Fargo Championship
  • Collin Morikawa - 2 - T-3 Masters, T-9 RBC Heritage
  • Taylor Pendrith - 3 - T-11 Corales Puntacana, WIN Byron Nelson, T-10 Wells Fargo Championship
  • Xander Schauffele - 2 - T-8 Masters, 2nd Wells Fargo Championship
  • Scottie Scheffler - 2 - WIN Masters, WIN RBC Heritage
  • Adam Schenk - 3 - T-5 Texas Open, T-12 Masters, T-13 Byron Nelson
  • Alex Smalley - 2 - T-6 Corales Puntacana, T-13 Byron Nelson

Event Finish History

We like to look for potential horses for courses with most PGA Tour events, particularly those with regular host courses. We're typically looking at players who finished in the top 15 at the PGA Championship in the last five years, at any venue.

Here are those players:

Course Fits

A player is a course fit -- or a potential course fit, at least -- if their Strokes Gained breakout when they finish in the top 25 is similar to the average for top-25 finishers at this week's PGA Championship. However, with a major that moves around, and this venue only seeing action every 10 years, it's not a viable option.

Find course fits using our member-only tool which shows this week's course numbers relative to the field.

I've also created a new listing which helps you find correlated courses by looking at the course fit breakdown for each recurring host course on the PGA Tour.

Also, find this week's model right here.

