2024 Wells Fargo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of Wells Fargo Championship prize pool is at $3,600,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,160,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Wells Fargo Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $41,000.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Schauffele, who has been hanging around the top of the leaderboard a lot this season.

This tournament started with 69 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from the correct 2024 Wells Fargo Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all Signature events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 61 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, into the Signature events for the rest of the year, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout