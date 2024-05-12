2024 Wells Fargo Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

May 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of Wells Fargo Championship prize pool is at $3,600,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,160,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Wells Fargo Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $41,000.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Schauffele, who has been hanging around the top of the leaderboard a lot this season.

This tournament started with 69 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from the correct 2024 Wells Fargo Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all Signature events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 61 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, into the Signature events for the rest of the year, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,160,000
3 $1,360,000
4 $960,000
5 $800,000
6 $720,000
7 $670,000
8 $621,000
9 $581,000
10 $541,000
11 $501,000
12 $461,000
13 $421,000
14 $381,000
15 $361,000
16 $341,000
17 $321,000
18 $301,000
19 $281,000
20 $261,000
21 $241,000
22 $224,500
23 $208,500
24 $192,500
25 $176,500
26 $160,500
27 $154,500
28 $148,500
29 $142,500
30 $136,500
31 $130,500
32 $124,500
33 $118,500
34 $113,500
35 $108,500
36 $103,500
37 $98,500
38 $94,500
39 $90,500
40 $86,500
41 $82,500
42 $78,500
43 $74,500
44 $70,500
45 $66,500
46 $62,500
47 $58,500
48 $55,300
49 $52,500
50 $51,000
51 $49,800
52 $48,600
53 $47,800
54 $47,000
55 $46,600
56 $46,200
57 $45,800
58 $45,400
59 $45,000
60 $44,600
61 $44,200
62 $43,800
63 $43,400
64 $43,000
65 $42,600
66 $42,200
67 $41,800
68 $41,400
69 $41,000

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.