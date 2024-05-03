2024 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

May 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of an Asian Tour flag
The 2024 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship purse is set for ₩1,300,000,000 ($960,646), with the winner's share coming in at ₩234,000,000 ($172,916) -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship field is headed by SSP Chawrasia, Richard T. Lee, Miguel Tabuena and more of the Asian Tour's best players.

The 144-player field is the sixth event on the Asian Tour schedule and is the latest event of the 2024 season.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Namseoul Country Club in South Korea.

What else is on the line: points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 7.5 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

POSITION MONEY
1 ₩234,000,000
2 ₩143,000,000
3 ₩81,900,000
4 ₩65,000,000
5 ₩53,300,000
6 ₩43,290,000
7 ₩37,050,000
8 ₩31,850,000
9 ₩27,820,000
10 ₩24,830,000
11 ₩22,685,000
12 ₩21,125,000
13 ₩19,695,000
14 ₩18,785,000
15 ₩18,005,000
16 ₩17,225,000
17 ₩16,445,000
18 ₩15,665,000
19 ₩15,015,000
20 ₩14,495,000
21 ₩14,170,000
22 ₩13,780,000
23 ₩13,390,000
24 ₩13,000,000
25 ₩12,610,000
26 ₩12,220,000
27 ₩11,830,000
28 ₩11,440,000
29 ₩11,050,000
30 ₩10,660,000
31 ₩10,530,000
32 ₩10,140,000
33 ₩9,880,000
34 ₩9,620,000
35 ₩9,360,000
36 ₩9,100,000
37 ₩8,840,000
38 ₩8,580,000
39 ₩8,320,000
40 ₩8,060,000
41 ₩7,865,000
42 ₩7,605,000
43 ₩7,345,000
44 ₩7,085,000
45 ₩6,955,000
46 ₩6,890,000
47 ₩6,630,000
48 ₩6,370,000
49 ₩6,110,000
50 ₩5,850,000
51 ₩5,590,000
52 ₩5,330,000
53 ₩5,070,000
54 ₩4,940,000
55 ₩4,810,000
56 ₩4,680,000
57 ₩4,550,000
58 ₩4,420,000
59 ₩4,290,000
60 ₩4,160,000
61 ₩4,030,000
62 ₩3,900,000
63 ₩3,770,000
64 ₩3,640,000
65 ₩3,510,000

