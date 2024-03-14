The 2024 The Players Championship purse is set for $25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,500,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The Players Championship field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players. Scheffler is the prior champion.

The 144-player field competes in the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

This is the 12th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 750 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the level of a major championship. The winner gets 80 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2024 The Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $4,500,000 2 $2,725,000 3 $1,725,000 4 $1,225,000 5 $1,025,000 6 $906,250 7 $843,750 8 $781,250 9 $731,250 10 $681,250 11 $631,250 12 $581,250 13 $531,250 14 $481,250 15 $456,250 16 $431,250 17 $406,250 18 $381,250 19 $356,250 20 $331,250 21 $306,250 22 $281,250 23 $261,250 24 $241,250 25 $221,250 26 $201,250 27 $193,750 28 $186,250 29 $178,750 30 $171,250 31 $163,750 32 $156,250 33 $148,750 34 $142,500 35 $136,250 36 $130,000 37 $123,750 38 $118,750 39 $113,750 40 $108,750 41 $103,750 42 $98,750 43 $93,750 44 $88,750 45 $83,750 46 $78,750 47 $73,750 48 $69,750 49 $66,250 50 $64,250 51 $62,750 52 $61,250 53 $60,250 54 $59,250 55 $58,750 56 $58,250 57 $57,750 58 $57,250 59 $56,750 60 $56,250 61 $55,750 62 $55,250 63 $54,750 64 $54,250 65 $53,750

2024 The Players Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 The Players Championship purse? The 2024 The Players Championship purse is $25 million.

How much is the 2024 The Players Championship winner's share? The 2024 The Players Championship winner's share is $4,500,000.

What is the 2024 The Players Championship field size? The 2024 The Players Championship field features 144 players.