2024 The Players Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 The Players Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The 2024 The Players Championship field is 144 players.

The Players Championship field is made up of players who get in off the PGA Tour's priority order for this point in the 2024 PGA Tour season. Eligible players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are also invited to play. LIV Golf players cannot compete in the event.

The Players Championship format

The Players Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes (and one twosome) will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will also start one round on the first tee and the other on the 10th tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon, as well as first- and 10th-tee starts.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 The Players Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 750 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 80 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Players Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The The Players Championship playoff format is a three-hole, aggregate-score format, with playoff holes being 16, 17 and 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players. In the event of a tie, the playoff goes to sudden death, played hole by hole until a winner is determined.