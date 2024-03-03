Who is David Skinns? Bio for the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches leader

David Skinns is a contender in the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, the PGA Tour's first event of the Florida Swing this season. A win here would be Skinns' first on the PGA Tour.

Skinns is 42 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing in the top 30 in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list, getting his PGA Tour card for a second time.

However, for Skinns, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Skinns was born in Lincoln, England. He went to University of Tennessee for school and college golf.

Skinns is hitting his prime

David Skinns has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2005. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014, then got to the PGA Tour in 2019.

Skinns has won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he has struggled on the PGA Tour, with this being his first made cut on the PGA Tour since 2022.

Entering this week, Skinns was not ranked in FedEx Cup points and ranked 278th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Skinns is married to wife, Kristin Skinns, and they have three childen together.

What a win at the Bear Trap means

With a win today, Skinns would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters in April, the 2024 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches payout, he would win $1.620 million to top it all off.