Tiger Woods shocked the golf world with a shank at the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera

Tiger Woods' first official round on the PGA Tour in 10 months ended with a shocking shank at Riviera Country Club in the first round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Woods is the tournament host of the Signature event, and he added himself to the 70-player exclusive field as a sponsor exemption to double as host and competitor.

While the first 17 holes of the round had been an up-and-down affair, complete with lots of birdies and bogeys on the card, Woods had arrived to the uphill par-4 finisher at Riviera at even par on the round. He pounded a beautiful-looking drive with a cut on the final hole, finding the fairway from the right side to leave a flatter, more ideal second shot. And then that's when trouble struck.

No one is immune to the dreaded shank. Not even Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/6qJQY1W5yU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

Following a 295-yard drive, Woods had 176 yards to the flag for his second shot. With a slightly down sideslope for his second shot, Woods hit a cold shank for his second shot, sending his ball directly into the trees lining the right side of the fairway on the home hole. Everyone there in person and the commentators for Golf Channel were in complete shock. A Tiger Woods shank on TV is a rare, if not unprecedented, sight.

Woods dropped his club to the ground and looked absolutely baffled by the shank, just like any golfer on the planet does when they hit a hosel rocket.

Leaving 109 yards to the flag for his third shot, Woods found the green with a remarkable low, running shot under the trees and left a 15-foot putt for par.

A vintage escape shot by Tiger Woods through the trees from a difficult lie on 18. 👏 📺: Golf Channel & @peacock | @TheGenesisInv pic.twitter.com/UTg7GtuCqR — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 15, 2024

Unfortunately, Woods missed the putt to shoot 1-over 72 in his first official PGA Tour round since the 2023 Masters.

The weekend cut in this week's event is to the top 50 players and ties, as well as any player within 10 shots of the lead, through two rounds. After the first round, Woods finds himself a shot off the cutline with a day to go.