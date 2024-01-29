2024 Bahrain Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Bahrain Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

01/29/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rasmus Hojgaard Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Bahrain Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.

This week, we have the Bahrain Championship, with the DP World Tour heading to the Kingdom of Bahrain for a new event. The 132-player field takes on the tournament.

Rasmus Hojgaard is the star of the Bahrain Championship field this week, while Pablo Larrazabal and Yannik Paul are among the headliners.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Rasmus Hojgaard is betting favorite

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds, leading the field.

Jordan Smith is next best on the list at 16-to-1.

Yannik Paul sits on 10-to-1, coming off some great finishes to start the year.

2024 Bahrain Championship betting picks and first looks

Yannik Paul has been off to a strong start this year, and he should be a favorite in a field like this.

Keita Nakajima is a pleasant surprise in this field, and he was awesome last year in Japan.

Zander Lombard should also be on the list this week, as he seems to be working his way toward a win.

BET $5 and GET LOTS BACK IN BONUS BETS!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!

2024 Bahrain Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rasmus Hojgaard 1000
Jordan Smith 1600
Yannik Paul 2000
Keita Nakajima 2200
Zander Lombard 2200
Antoine Rozner 2500
Romain Langasque 2500
Alex Fitzpatrick 3000
Sebastian Soderberg 3000
Alejandro Del Rey 3300
Bernd Wiesberger 3500
Dan Bradbury 3500
Frederic Lacroix 3500
Joost Luiten 3500
Connor Syme 4000
Grant Forrest 4000
Harrison Endycott 4000
Marcel Siem 4000
Guido Migliozzi 4500
Jorge Campillo 4500
Pablo Larrazabal 4500
Rikuya Hoshino 4500
Adrian Otaegui 5000
Callum Shinkwin 5000
Calum Hill 5000
Jayden Schaper 5000
Julien Guerrier 5000
Sean Crocker 5000
Adri Arnaus 6500
Gavin Green 6500
Jeff Winther 6500
Marco Penge 6500
Maximilian Kieffer 6500
Niklas Norgaard Moller 6500
Paul Waring 6500
Richie Ramsay 7000
Louis De Jager 7500
Nick Bachem 7500
Aaron Cockerill 8000
Brandon Stone 8000
Julien Brun 8000
Matthew Jordan 8000
Ross Fisher 8000
Matthew Southgate 9000
Scott Jamieson 9000
Adrien Saddier 10000
David Micheluzzi 10000
Edoardo Molinari 10000
Jesper Svensson 10000
Manuel Elvira 10000
Marcus Armitage 10000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 10000
Nacho Elvira 10000
Renato Paratore 10000
Tom Lewis 10000
Andrea Pavan 12500
Ashun Wu 12500
Casey Jarvis 12500
Darren Fichardt 12500
Dylan Frittelli 12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12500
Marcel Schneider 12500
Marcus Kinhult 12500
Masahiro Kawamura 12500
Matteo Manassero 12500
Matthew Baldwin 12500
Matthias Schwab 12500
Daan Huizing 15000
Fabrizio Zanotti 15000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.