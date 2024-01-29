2024 Bahrain Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Bahrain Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.

This week, we have the Bahrain Championship, with the DP World Tour heading to the Kingdom of Bahrain for a new event. The 132-player field takes on the tournament.

Rasmus Hojgaard is the star of the Bahrain Championship field this week, while Pablo Larrazabal and Yannik Paul are among the headliners.

Rasmus Hojgaard is betting favorite

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds, leading the field.

Jordan Smith is next best on the list at 16-to-1.

Yannik Paul sits on 10-to-1, coming off some great finishes to start the year.

2024 Bahrain Championship betting picks and first looks

Yannik Paul has been off to a strong start this year, and he should be a favorite in a field like this.

Keita Nakajima is a pleasant surprise in this field, and he was awesome last year in Japan.

Zander Lombard should also be on the list this week, as he seems to be working his way toward a win.

2024 Bahrain Championship betting odds: Outright winner