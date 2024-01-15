2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

This week, we have the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Boca Raton, Fla., for the final time in this event's history. Miguel Angel Jimenez loves this venue, as does Bernhard Langer.

Steve Stricker is betting favorite

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +275 betting odds.

Steve Alker and Stewart Cink are next best at 5-to-1 betting odds.

Ernie Els is 9-to-1 at an event he has enjoyed, after ending the prior season very well.

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting picks and first looks

Jerry Kelly ended the year well, and he's done well in Hawaiian golf tournaments in the past.

Els has played well in this tournament, and he seems to be enjoying a reinvigoration.

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds: Outright winner