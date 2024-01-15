2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

01/15/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

This week, we have the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Boca Raton, Fla., for the final time in this event's history. Miguel Angel Jimenez loves this venue, as does Bernhard Langer.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Steve Stricker is betting favorite

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +275 betting odds.

Steve Alker and Stewart Cink are next best at 5-to-1 betting odds.

Ernie Els is 9-to-1 at an event he has enjoyed, after ending the prior season very well.

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting picks and first looks

Jerry Kelly ended the year well, and he's done well in Hawaiian golf tournaments in the past.

Els has played well in this tournament, and he seems to be enjoying a reinvigoration.

BET $5 and GET LOTS BACK IN BONUS BETS!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 275
Steven Alker 500
Stewart Cink 500
Ernie Els 900
Bernhard Langer 1200
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1400
David Toms 1800
Jerry Kelly 2000
Alex Cejka 2200
Stephen Ames 2200
Brett Quigley 2800
Thongchai Jaidee 3300
Vijay Singh 3300
Darren Clarke 3500
K.J. Choi 3500
Fred Couples 4500
Rod Pampling 5000
Harrison Frazar 6000
Justin Leonard 6000
Mike Weir 6000
Paul Broadhurst 6500
Joe Durant 7500
Colin Montgomerie 10000
Ken Tanigawa 10000
Dicky Pride 12500
Ken Duke 12500
Scott McCarron 12500
Steve Flesch 12500
Lee Janzen 15000
Marco Dawson 15000
Mark Hensby 15000
Billy Andrade 22500
Rocco Mediate 25000
Scott Parel 25000
David Duval 30000
Tom Lehman 50000
Corey Pavin 75000
Mark O'Meara 75000
Olin Browne 75000
Stephen Dodd 75000
Jay Haas 100000
Jeff Sluman 100000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.