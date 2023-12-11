2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., welcoming 167 world-class players to the final event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The PGA Tour Q-School Finals is the last solo event of the year on the PGA Tour schedule, with players vying for five PGA Tour cards.

All told, this field represents a mix of veterans and young players, all looking to get or regain status on the PGA Tour.

Keita Nakajima is betting favorite

The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Keita Nakajima, who is coming in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Sam Bennett, Adam Long and Carl Yuan are next best at 33-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

David Micheluzzi, Peter Kuest and Patton Kizzire are next best on the table at 35-to-1.

2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals first looks

Nakajima has been great in Japan this year, winning the Order of Merit on that tour.

Scott Piercy has so much Tour experience that he is probably in a good position to handle the mental challenges coming in this event.

Henrik Norlander seems to play his best golf in the fall and has been through this kind of grinder many times.

