2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

12/11/2023
Ryan Ballengee
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., welcoming 167 world-class players to the final event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The PGA Tour Q-School Finals is the last solo event of the year on the PGA Tour schedule, with players vying for five PGA Tour cards.

All told, this field represents a mix of veterans and young players, all looking to get or regain status on the PGA Tour.

Keita Nakajima is betting favorite

The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Keita Nakajima, who is coming in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Sam Bennett, Adam Long and Carl Yuan are next best at 33-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

David Micheluzzi, Peter Kuest and Patton Kizzire are next best on the table at 35-to-1.

2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals first looks

Nakajima has been great in Japan this year, winning the Order of Merit on that tour.

Scott Piercy has so much Tour experience that he is probably in a good position to handle the mental challenges coming in this event.

Henrik Norlander seems to play his best golf in the fall and has been through this kind of grinder many times.

2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Keita Nakajima 1400
Adam Long 3300
Carl Yuan 3300
Sam Bennett 3300
David Micheluzzi 3500
Patton Kizzire 3500
Peter Kuest 3500
Kelly Kraft 4000
Sam Saunders 4000
Aldrich Potgieter 4500
Alvaro Ortiz 5000
Chase Seiffert 5000
Henrik Norlander 5000
Julian Suri 5000
Quade Cummins 5000
Robert Streb 5000
Chandler Blanchet 5500
Christopher Petefish 5500
Cristobal Del Solar 5500
David Kocher 5500
Isaiah Salinda 5500
Jeongwoo Ham 5500
Matt McCarty 5500
Trace Crowe 5500
William Mouw 5500
Austin Smotherman 6000
Kevin Roy 6000
Scott Piercy 6000
Steven Fisk 6000
Austin Cook 6500
Carter Jenkins 6500
Doc Redman 6500
Hayden Springer 6500
Jeffrey Kang 6500
Jeremy Paul 6500
Kevin Chappell 6500
Kramer Hickok 6500
Mason Andersen 6500
MJ Daffue 6500
Russell Knox 6500
Satoshi Kodaira 6500
Tano Goya 6500
Taylor Dickson 6500
Zach Bauchou 6500
Frankie Capan III 7000
Jackson Suber 7000
James Nicholas 7000
Kevin Tway 7000
Curtis Thompson 8000
Daniel Summerhays 8000
Erik Compton 8000
Martin Trainer 8000
Matthias Schwab 8000
Myles Creighton 8000
Ricky Castillo 8000
Roberto Diaz 8000
Brent Grant 10000
Brice Garnett 10000
Danny Walker 10000
Dawson Armstrong 10000
John Vanderlaan 10000
Logan McAllister 10000
Patrick Cover 10000
Richy Werenski 10000
Sam Choi 10000
Sung Kang 10000
Taylor Funk 10000
Trent Phillips 10000
Trey Winstead 10000
Wesley Bryan 10000
Zecheng Dou 10000
Fred Biondi 11000
Augusto Nunez 12500
Brandon Harkins 12500
Cody Gribble 12500
Fabian Gomez 12500
Hank Lebioda 12500
Harrison Endycott 12500
Harry Higgs 12500
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes 12500
Kris Ventura 12500
Luke Long 12500
Rob Oppenheim 12500
Ross Steelman 12500
Ryan Gerard 12500
Sean O'Hair 12500
Seung Yul Noh 12500
Caleb Hicks 15000
John Lyras 15000
Trevor Cone 15000

