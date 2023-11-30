What happened to Paul Azinger? Why isn’t he on NBC Sports golf coverage?

If you're a regular viewer of PGA Tour golf on Golf Channel and NBC Sports, then you've probably noticed Paul Azinger is not a part of the coverage at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

Instead of Azinger being in the 18th tower with Dan Hicks, Curt Byrum and Paul McGinley are splitting the duties as the lead analyst for the Peacock network's coverage of Tiger Woods' Bahamas event. But why isn't Azinger on the coverage? What happened to him?

Paul Azinger is no longer on the NBC Sports PGA Tour coverage because his relationship with the network has come to an end, with the 2023 Ryder Cup marking Azinger's final event. Azinger's five-year run came to an end after the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on an extension.

According to reporting from Sports Illustrated, Azinger and NBC were negotiating a one-year extension for Azinger to continue in the role as lead analyst. However, NBC Sports offered a contract that was significantly lower than the contract under which he had previously been working. Rather than accepting that contract, Azinger reportedly countered with his own offer to NBC Sports, which the network did not accept. At that point, the relationship was done.

Critics of Azinger said he offered analysis that didn't line up with what statistics suggested was happening on the course, as well as often stating the obvious without much depth or additional substance. No matter how the public felt about him, Azinger is the latest big departure for the network's golf coverage.

At the end of 2022, NBC Sports ended their full-time deals with Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch, mainstays of the network's coverage for three decades.

Jim "Bones" Mackay had quickly developed into a fantastic on-course reporter and analyst, offering the caddie's perspective and the knowledge that few people have being that close to the action. However, Mackay ultimately went back into his old job, picking up the bag for Justin Thomas and leaving golf broadcasting.

It's unclear who will become the full-time replacement for Azinger, though it's apparent that Byrum and McGinley are both auditioning for the job in a way in the Bahamas. There are other options, too, with Justin Leonard and Brad Faxon among some contenders. Brandel Chamblee is often named as a potential firebrand that could move from the Live From set to the 18th tower, but it is unlikely he would make the switch.