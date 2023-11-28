Jordan Spieth re-injured his wrist while trying to make breakfast

Jordan Spieth re-injured his wrist, just a week after the Ryder Cup, doing one of the most mundane things: making breakfast for his son.

"I was reaching for a toaster to make my son breakfast, and I was just supporting it on the shelf," Spieth explained Tuesday ahead of the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

The three-time major winner and newly-minted father of two first injured his wrist and forearm in 2018, but Spieth experienced wrist problems again in May of this year. Spieth sought treatment for inflammation in that wrist then, but he believes he now may have been misdiagnosed.

In the wake of the toaster incident, Spieth was diagnosed with ulnar nerve damage, which can lead to impaired movement and feeling in the wrist or hand. The symptoms he experienced in May didn't line up with the original diagnosis but do line up well with the current one.

“I wasn’t doing anything either time that I hurt it that should have caused what happened,” he said of the pain in May.

The net effect is Spieth has to be more cognizant of his wrist, particularly as he makes his first start since the Ryder Cup.

“It’s not really a rest or ice thing," Spieth said. "It’s more, 'Use it, don’t overuse it. Listen to it.' “But I've been at full practice for weeks now, and here or there when I feel like it gets close to being overdone -- then I stay off of it. But I have no reservations on my abilities to just do what I need to do going forward, given the progress that's been made over the last month and a half.”

Spieth feels like he is technically in a much better place, saying he is getting more consistent in delivering the club in a way more like the player that won a trio of majors in three seasons.

"I don't think I realized how limited or unable I was to hold certain forearm and wrist positions for a while when I originally injured it in 2018

until recently when I've been on top it, and have actually started to for the first time in a long time match swings that -- or at least positions that I'm trying to hit and how they feel to me and what they produce when I start to do them over and over again," he said.

"Is that fully there this week? No. Is it very, very close? Am I doing it on the majority of swings? Yes.

"And it's extremely exciting and it makes me think, you know, staying on top of this I can get to structurally doing what I need to be doing to be at my best."