Bernd Wiesberger back on the DP World Tour in 2024 after LIV Golf contract ended

Bernd Wiesberger is back on the DP World Tour for the 2023-2024 season after his stint in LIV Golf has ended.

Wiesberger played in the 2022 and 2023 LIV Golf campaigns, and he was a member of the Cleeks team in the most recent season. However, the Austrian struggled in the 54-hole, shotgun-start league. He finished 41st in the season-long individual points standings, putting him in the "open zone," which afforded him an opportunity to seek a new contract with any of LIV Golf's 12 teams. Either unable to secure a contract or wanting to get out of the league, Wiesberger exited LIV Golf.

However, Wiesberger also never resigned his DP World Tour membership, unlike a number of his colleagues who joined LIV Golf. So, Wiesberger went back to the DP World Tour and applied for reinstatement, as he had lost status because he had not played in the requisite number of DP World Tour events to maintain membership. Wiesberger played in two 2023 events: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The DP World Tour accepted his reinstatement request, as Wiesberger had satisfied all fines and suspensions resulting from his breaking the Tour’s conflicting event regulation across 2022 and 2023.

Wiesberger will be exempt in Category 11 for the 2024 season, which is reserved for players who currently sit in the top 40 of the DP World Tour's all-time money list.

Wiesberger said he will start his 2023-2024 DP World Tour season in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"I am happy to announce that my focus next year will entirely be on the DP World Tour," Wiesberger said in a statement.

The Austrian is an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour, winning 12 times professionally in his career. Wiesberger is the first player to officially move to a prior tour full-time after competing in the 2023 LIV Golf league.