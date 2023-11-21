2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
11/21/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Cam Smith LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia betting favorite this week is defending champion Cam Smith, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds, leading the field.

Min Woo Lee is next best on the list at 7-to-1, while Cam Davis is at +1100.

Adam Scott is at 12-to-1.

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, with the DP World Tour co-sanctioning with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, heading to a long-standing event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.

Cam Smith has won this event three times, so he's a heavy favorite for good reason.

Ryo Hisatsune was the runner-up here last year and has been playing excellent golf the last several weeks.

David Micheluzzi won last week, and he was second two weeks prior to that, so he's in great form.

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Cameron Smith 450
Min Woo Lee 700
Cameron Davis 1100
Adam Scott 1200
Adrian Meronk 1600
Joaquin Niemann 1600
Ryo Hisatsune 2000
Marc Leishman 2200
David Micheluzzi 2500
Lucas Herbert 2800
Robert MacIntyre 3300
Jason Scrivener 4000
Daniel Hillier 4500
Alex Fitzpatrick 5000
Sean Crocker 5000
Tom McKibbin 5000
Jhonattan Vegas 6000
Laurie Canter 6000
Richard Mansell 6000
Calum Hill 7000
Eddie Pepperell 7000
Grant Forrest 7000
Curtis Luck 7500
Connor Syme 8000
Harrison Crowe 8000
Rikuya Hoshino 8000
Haydn Barron 12500
Julian Suri 12500
Kazuki Higa 12500
Rafa Cabrera Bello 12500
Jediah Morgan 15000
Alexander Levy 17500
Nicolas Colsaerts 17500
Wade Ormsby 17500
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 20000
Brett Coletta 20000
Cameron John 20000
Jake McLeod 20000
Lukas Nemecz 20000
Nathan Barbieri 20000
Deyen Lawson 22500
Elvis Smylie 22500
Geoff Ogilvy 22500
Jeffrey Guan 22500
John Lyras 22500
Josh Geary 22500
Zach Murray 22500
Connor Mckinney 25000
Conor Purcell 25000
John Axelsen 25000
John Catlin 25000
Jordan Zunic 25000
Marc Hammer 25000
Mark Power 25000
Hayden Hopewell 27000
Kazuma Kobori 27500
Rhein Gibson 27500
Braden Becker 30000
Jak Carter 30000
Joshua Greer 30000
Justin Warren 30000
Lachlan Barker 30000
Michael Sim 30000
Pierre Pineau 30000
Scott Hend 30000
Soren Kjeldsen 30000
Todd Sinnott 35000
Andrew Dodt 40000
Daniel Gale 40000

