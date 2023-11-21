2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia betting favorite this week is defending champion Cam Smith, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds, leading the field.

Min Woo Lee is next best on the list at 7-to-1, while Cam Davis is at +1100.

Adam Scott is at 12-to-1.

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, with the DP World Tour co-sanctioning with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, heading to a long-standing event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.

Cam Smith has won this event three times, so he's a heavy favorite for good reason.

Ryo Hisatsune was the runner-up here last year and has been playing excellent golf the last several weeks.

David Micheluzzi won last week, and he was second two weeks prior to that, so he's in great form.

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner