2023 World Wide Technology Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 World Wide Technology Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/05/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Matt Kuchar
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship prize money payout is from the $8.2 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of World Wide Technology Championship prize pool is at $1,476,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $893,800 in PGA Tour prize money today. The World Wide Technology Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $16,318.

For 2023 World Wide Technology Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headed by Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar, Ludvig Aberg and more. With a bunch of golfers closely packed, anything can happen.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from the correct 2023 World Wide Technology Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player who made the cut able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 30.2 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2023 World Wide Technology Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,476,000
2 $893,800
3 $565,800
4 $401,800
5 $336,200
6 $297,250
7 $276,750
8 $256,250
9 $239,850
10 $223,450
11 $207,050
12 $190,650
13 $174,250
14 $157,850
15 $149,650
16 $141,450
17 $133,250
18 $125,050
19 $116,850
20 $108,650
21 $100,450
22 $92,250
23 $85,690
24 $79,130
25 $72,570
26 $66,010
27 $63,550
28 $61,090
29 $58,630
30 $56,170
31 $53,710
32 $51,250
33 $48,790
34 $46,740
35 $44,690
36 $42,640
37 $40,590
38 $38,950
39 $37,310
40 $35,670
41 $34,030
42 $32,390
43 $30,750
44 $29,110
45 $27,470
46 $25,830
47 $24,190
48 $22,878
49 $21,730
50 $21,074
51 $20,582
52 $20,090
53 $19,762
54 $19,434
55 $19,270
56 $19,106
57 $18,942
58 $18,778
59 $18,614
60 $18,450
61 $18,286
62 $18,122
63 $17,958
64 $17,794
65 $17,630
66 $17,466
67 $17,302
68 $17,138
69 $16,974
70 $16,810
71 $16,646
72 $16,482
73 $16,318

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.