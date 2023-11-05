2023 TimberTech Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

2023 TimberTech Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/05/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steven Alker PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 13: Steven Alker of New Zealand poses with the Charles Schwab Cup on the 18th green after the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on November 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) NZH 15Nov22 - Steven Alker celebrates with the Charles Schwab Cup. Photo / Getty Images
The 2023 TimberTech Championship prize money payout is from the $2.2 million purse, with 54 professional players who complete three rounds at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the TimberTech Championship prize pool is at $350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $200,000. The TimberTech Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $5,280 for 54th place.

For 2023 TimberTech Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The TimberTech Championship field is headed by Miguel Angel Jimenez, Vijay Singh, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 54 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 TimberTech Championship from the correct 2023 TimberTech Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with double points available in the playoffs.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 TimberTech Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $350,000
2 $200,000
3 $175,000
4 $150,000
5 $110,000
6 $88,820
7 $79,200
8 $70,400
9 $61,600
10 $57,200
11 $52,800
12 $48,400
13 $44,000
14 $41,800
15 $39,600
16 $37,400
17 $35,200
18 $33,000
19 $31,020
20 $29,040
21 $27,280
22 $25,520
23 $24,200
24 $23,100
25 $22,000
26 $20,900
27 $20,020
28 $19,140
29 $18,260
30 $17,380
31 $16,500
32 $15,840
33 $15,180
34 $14,520
35 $13,860
36 $13,200
37 $12,540
38 $12,100
39 $11,660
40 $11,220
41 $10,780
42 $10,340
43 $9,900
44 $9,460
45 $9,020
46 $8,580
47 $8,140
48 $7,700
49 $7,260
50 $6,820
51 $6,380
52 $5,940
53 $5,500
54 $5,280

