Jon Rahm to throw out ceremonial first pitch ahead of 2023 World Series Game 4

Jon Rahm will be welcomed as a hometown hero in Phoenix on Tuesday night when he takes the mound at Chase Field.

The reigning Masters champion and the 2021 US Open winner will throw out the ceremonial first pitch in Game 4 of the 2023 World Series, as the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Texas Rangers in the Fall Classic.

Rahm played his collegiate golf, and met his wife, at Arizona State University. Rahm has repped the Arizona State Sun Devils football jersey when competing in the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open at nearby TPC Scottsdale.

The series is tied at a game each after the Diamondbacks won Game 2 by a 9-1 margin to pull even.

The Diamondbacks last competed in the World Series in 2001, when the Arizona franchise won the World Series in a thrilling seven-game series against the New York Yankees after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, delayed the postseason.

Rahm last competed when he was defending champion in the DP World Tour's acciona Open de Espana in Madrid, where he finished tied for ninth place. Before that, he finished fourth in the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship in England. Rahm was also a stud for the winning European side in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy.