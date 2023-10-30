2023 Toto Japan Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Toto Japan Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

10/30/2023
Ryan Ballengee
Nasa Hataoka is an up-and-coming player.
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Toto Japan Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Taihelyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Xiyu Lin and Nasa Hataoka are next best on the list at 14-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a decent field of top-50 players.

Rose Zhang, Jiyai Shin and Miyuu Yamashita are at 16-to-1 and headline the field.

2023 Toto Japan Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Toto Japan Classic, with the LPGA returning to Japan for its final event in the fall Asian swing.

Hannah Green got close again, and her ballstriking should be good here, too.

Rose Zhang backed down on Sunday last week after she had the 54-hole lead, and she could prove to be a quick learner.

Xiyu Lin has been playing well, and she won recently while hanging a bunch of top-20 LPGA finishes.

DEPOSIT BONUSES and MORE!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!

2023 Toto Japan Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Hyo Joo Kim 700
Nasa Hataoka 1400
Xiyu Lin 1400
Jiyai Shin 1600
Miyuu Yamashita 1600
Rose Zhang 1600
Yuka Saso 1800
Kokona Sakurai 2000
Akie Iwai 2200
Ayaka Furue 2200
Hannah Green 2500
Jenny Shin 2500
Yuna Nishimura 3000
Erika Hara 3300
Seon Woo Bae 3300
Ai Suzuki 3500
Momoko Ueda 3500
Jennifer Kupcho 4000
Mao Saigo 4000
Mi Hyang Lee 4000
Chisato Iwai 4500
In Gee Chun 4500
Shiho Kuwaki 4500
Danielle Kang 5000
Gemma Dryburgh 5000
Rio Takeda 5000
Sakura Koiwai 5000
Yuka Nii 5000
Andrea Lee 6000
Sarah Schmelzel 6000
Serena Aoki 6500
Erika Kikuchi 7000
Yuri Yoshida 7000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 7500
Peiyun Chien 7500
Sora Kamiya 7500
Fumika Kawagishi 8000
Jasmine Suwannapura 8000
Esther Henseleit 9000
Eun Hee Ji 9000
Lauren Coughlin 9000
Linnea Strom 9000
Minami Hiruta 10000
Yu Liu 10000
Chanettee Wannasaen 12500
Mami Fukuda 12500
Minami Katsu 12500
Mone Inami 12500
Narin An 12500
Saiki Fujita 12500
Sarah Kemp 12500
Stephanie Meadow 12500
Yuka Yasuda 12500
Emily Kristine Pedersen 15000
Hana Lee 15000
Miyuu Abe 15000
Morgane Metraux 15000
Saki Nagamine 15000
Maria Fassi 17500
Yan Liu 17500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.