2023 Toto Japan Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Toto Japan Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Taihelyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Xiyu Lin and Nasa Hataoka are next best on the list at 14-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a decent field of top-50 players.

Rose Zhang, Jiyai Shin and Miyuu Yamashita are at 16-to-1 and headline the field.

2023 Toto Japan Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Toto Japan Classic, with the LPGA returning to Japan for its final event in the fall Asian swing.

Hannah Green got close again, and her ballstriking should be good here, too.

Rose Zhang backed down on Sunday last week after she had the 54-hole lead, and she could prove to be a quick learner.

Xiyu Lin has been playing well, and she won recently while hanging a bunch of top-20 LPGA finishes.

DEPOSIT BONUSES and MORE!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!

2023 Toto Japan Classic betting odds: Outright winner