2023 Maybank Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Maybank Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Xiyu Lin is next best on the list at 12-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda are at 14-to-1 and headline the field.

2023 Maybank Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Maybank Championship, with the LPGA returning to Malaysia after six years.

Linn Grant finished well in her last start after a bit of a rough start, so she should be back in game shape after time off.

Allisen Corpuz didn't play well leading into the Solheim Cup but seemed to find some footing last time out in Korea.

Jenny Shin might be the best play here, sporting a pair of top-10 finishes in her last three starts.

2023 Maybank Championship betting odds: Outright winner