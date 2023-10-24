2023 Maybank Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
10/24/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 Maybank Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Xiyu Lin is next best on the list at 12-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda are at 14-to-1 and headline the field.

2023 Maybank Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Maybank Championship, with the LPGA returning to Malaysia after six years.

Linn Grant finished well in her last start after a bit of a rough start, so she should be back in game shape after time off.

Allisen Corpuz didn't play well leading into the Solheim Cup but seemed to find some footing last time out in Korea.

Jenny Shin might be the best play here, sporting a pair of top-10 finishes in her last three starts.

2023 Maybank Championship betting odds: Outright winner

Atthaya Thitikul 900
Xiyu Lin 1200
Celine Boutier 1400
Jin Young Ko 1400
Nelly Korda 1400
Ruoning Yin 1800
Linn Grant 2000
Hae Ran Ryu 2200
Leona Maguire 2200
Megan Khang 2200
Hye Jin Choi 2500
Angel Yin 2800
Brooke Henderson 3300
Jenny Shin 3300
Yuka Saso 3300
Ariya Jutanugarn 3500
Ayaka Furue 3500
Danielle Kang 3500
Hannah Green 3500
Lydia Ko 3500
Cheyenne Knight 4000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 4000
Nasa Hataoka 4000
Rose Zhang 4000
A Lim Kim 5000
Allisen Corpuz 5000
Madelene Sagstrom 5000
Yuna Nishimura 5000
Amy Yang 6000
Gaby Lopez 6000
Jennifer Kupcho 6000
Maja Stark 6000
Andrea Lee 6500
Patty Tavatanakit 6500
Grace Kim 7000
Mi Hyang Lee 7500
Sarah Schmelzel 8000
Sei Young Kim 8000
Aditi Ashok 10000
Ashleigh Buhai 10000
Eun Hee Ji 10000
Linnea Strom 10000
Alexa Pano 12500
Esther Henseleit 12500
Moriya Jutanugarn 12500
Olivia Cowan 12500
Peiyun Chien 12500
Perrine Delacour 12500
Stephanie Kyriacou 12500
Yu Liu 12500
Dottie Ardina 15000
Gemma Dryburgh 15000
Narin An 15000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 17500
Hinako Shibuno 20000
Jasmine Suwannapura 20000
Lauren Coughlin 20000
Maria Fassi 20000
Ryann O'Toole 20000
Sarah Kemp 20000

