2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Thorbjorn Olesen, who comes in at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds, leading the field.

Jordan Smith is next best on the list at 22-to-1, while Aaron Rai is at +2500.

Alexander Bjork is one of the best ballstrikers on tour and is at 28-to-1, along with Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Romain Langasque and Yannik Paul.

2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has landed later on the schedule.

Adrian Otaegui is one of a few players in this field with solid experience at Doha Country Club.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been playing better lately, particularly in Spain, and he has long enough odds.

Marcus Armitage is going to be a popular pick this week given current form and a sliver of a decent record here.

DEPOSIT BONUSES and MORE!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!

2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Outright winner