2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar.
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Thorbjorn Olesen, who comes in at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds, leading the field.
Jordan Smith is next best on the list at 22-to-1, while Aaron Rai is at +2500.
Alexander Bjork is one of the best ballstrikers on tour and is at 28-to-1, along with Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Romain Langasque and Yannik Paul.
2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has landed later on the schedule.
Adrian Otaegui is one of a few players in this field with solid experience at Doha Country Club.
Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been playing better lately, particularly in Spain, and he has long enough odds.
Marcus Armitage is going to be a popular pick this week given current form and a sliver of a decent record here.
2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|2000
|Jordan Smith
|2200
|Aaron Rai
|2500
|Alexander Bjork
|2800
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2800
|Robert MacIntyre
|2800
|Romain Langasque
|2800
|Yannik Paul
|2800
|
|Adrian Otaegui
|3000
|Matt Wallace
|3300
|Ewen Ferguson
|3500
|Marcel Siem
|3500
|Jorge Campillo
|4000
|Matthieu Pavon
|4000
|Richard Mansell
|4000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|4000
|Antoine Rozner
|4500
|
|Hennie Du Plessis
|5000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|5000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|5000
|Wilco Nienaber
|5000
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|5500
|Gavin Green
|5500
|Matthew Southgate
|5500
|Thriston Lawrence
|5500
|Daniel Hillier
|6000
|
|Matthew Jordan
|6000
|Tom McKibbin
|6000
|Guido Migliozzi
|6500
|Jeff Winther
|6500
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|6500
|Louis De Jager
|7000
|Nick Bachem
|7000
|David Law
|7500
|Marcus Armitage
|7500
|
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|7500
|Adri Arnaus
|8000
|Eddie Pepperell
|8000
|Richie Ramsay
|8000
|Sami Valimaki
|8000
|Zander Lombard
|8000
|Callum Shinkwin
|9000
|Paul Waring
|9000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|9000
|
|Sean Crocker
|9000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|10000
|Chase Hanna
|10000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|10000
|Kalle Samooja
|10000
|Marcus Kinhult
|10000
|Adrien Saddier
|11000
|Jason Scrivener
|11000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|11000
|
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|11000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|12500
|Matthew Baldwin
|13500
|Andy Sullivan
|15000
|Johannes Veerman
|15000
|Nacho Elvira
|15000
|Ross Fisher
|15000
|Scott Jamieson
|15000
|Aaron Cockerill
|17500
|
|Jayden Schaper
|17500
|Marcel Schneider
|17500
|Oliver Bekker
|17500
|Alexander Levy
|20000
|Edoardo Molinari
|20000
|Freddy Schott
|20000
|John Axelsen
|25000
|Simon Forsstrom
|25000