2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

10/24/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rasmus Hojgaard Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Thorbjorn Olesen, who comes in at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds, leading the field.

Jordan Smith is next best on the list at 22-to-1, while Aaron Rai is at +2500.

Alexander Bjork is one of the best ballstrikers on tour and is at 28-to-1, along with Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Romain Langasque and Yannik Paul.

2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has landed later on the schedule.

Adrian Otaegui is one of a few players in this field with solid experience at Doha Country Club.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been playing better lately, particularly in Spain, and he has long enough odds.

Marcus Armitage is going to be a popular pick this week given current form and a sliver of a decent record here.

2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Thorbjorn Olesen 2000
Jordan Smith 2200
Aaron Rai 2500
Alexander Bjork 2800
Rasmus Hojgaard 2800
Robert MacIntyre 2800
Romain Langasque 2800
Yannik Paul 2800
Adrian Otaegui 3000
Matt Wallace 3300
Ewen Ferguson 3500
Marcel Siem 3500
Jorge Campillo 4000
Matthieu Pavon 4000
Richard Mansell 4000
Ryo Hisatsune 4000
Antoine Rozner 4500
Hennie Du Plessis 5000
Pablo Larrazabal 5000
Sebastian Soderberg 5000
Wilco Nienaber 5000
Alex Fitzpatrick 5500
Gavin Green 5500
Matthew Southgate 5500
Thriston Lawrence 5500
Daniel Hillier 6000
Matthew Jordan 6000
Tom McKibbin 6000
Guido Migliozzi 6500
Jeff Winther 6500
Niklas Norgaard Mller 6500
Louis De Jager 7000
Nick Bachem 7000
David Law 7500
Marcus Armitage 7500
Mike Lorenzo Vera 7500
Adri Arnaus 8000
Eddie Pepperell 8000
Richie Ramsay 8000
Sami Valimaki 8000
Zander Lombard 8000
Callum Shinkwin 9000
Paul Waring 9000
Rikuya Hoshino 9000
Sean Crocker 9000
Alejandro Del Rey 10000
Chase Hanna 10000
Fabrizio Zanotti 10000
Kalle Samooja 10000
Marcus Kinhult 10000
Adrien Saddier 11000
Jason Scrivener 11000
Maximilian Kieffer 11000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 11000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12500
Matthew Baldwin 13500
Andy Sullivan 15000
Johannes Veerman 15000
Nacho Elvira 15000
Ross Fisher 15000
Scott Jamieson 15000
Aaron Cockerill 17500
Jayden Schaper 17500
Marcel Schneider 17500
Oliver Bekker 17500
Alexander Levy 20000
Edoardo Molinari 20000
Freddy Schott 20000
John Axelsen 25000
Simon Forsstrom 25000

