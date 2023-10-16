2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
10/16/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in Sotogrande, Spain.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Wyndham Clark (yeah, really), who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds, leading the field.

Ryan Fox next best on the list at 12-to-1, while Adrian Meronk is at +1400.

Alexander Bjork is one of the best ballstrikers on tour and is at 20-to-1.

2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has moved to a new home after leaving Valderrama.

Adrian Meronk didn't play well at the Dunhill Links, but that was an absolute mess.

Ryan Fox had a great title defense at the Dunhill Links, and he should have a great chance here.

Alexander Bjork should be a standout at a venue these players really don't know.

2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Wyndham Clark 1100
Ryan Fox 1200
Adrian Meronk 1400
Alexander Bjork 2000
Jordan Smith 2200
Rasmus Hojgaard 2500
Joost Luiten 2800
Romain Langasque 2800
Adrian Otaegui 3300
Robert MacIntyre 3300
Thorbjorn Olesen 3300
Ewen Ferguson 3500
Alex Fitzpatrick 4000
Marcel Siem 4000
Marcus Helligkilde 4000
Matt Kuchar 4000
Matthew Southgate 4000
Matthieu Pavon 4000
Nathan Kimsey 4000
Victor Perez 4000
Alejandro Del Rey 5000
Daniel Hillier 5000
Eddie Pepperell 5000
Guido Migliozzi 5000
Pablo Larrazabal 5000
Connor Syme 5500
Fabrizio Zanotti 5500
Richard Mansell 5500
Zander Lombard 5500
Calum Hill 6000
Daniel Brown 6000
Thriston Lawrence 6000
Dan Bradbury 6500
Gavin Green 6500
Grant Forrest 6500
Hennie Du Plessis 6500
Jorge Campillo 6500
Julien Guerrier 6500
Sami Valimaki 6500
Tom McKibbin 6500
Matti Schmid 7000
Adri Arnaus 8000
Callum Shinkwin 8000
Julien Brun 8000
Marcus Kinhult 8000
Maximilian Kieffer 8000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 8000
Richie Ramsay 8000
Sebastian Soderberg 8000
Shubhankar Sharma 8000
Andy Sullivan 10000
David Law 10000
Edoardo Molinari 10000
Francesco Molinari 10000
Kalle Samooja 10000
Marcel Schneider 10000
Matthew Jordan 10000
Nick Bachem 10000
Paul Waring 10000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 10000
Sean Crocker 10000
Marcus Armitage 11000
Jason Scrivener 12500
Jeff Winther 12500
Johannes Veerman 12500
Matthew Baldwin 12500
Ross Fisher 12500
Scott Jamieson 12500
Louis De Jager 15000
Aaron Cockerill 17500
Hurly Long 17500
Oliver Bekker 20000

