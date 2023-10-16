2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in Sotogrande, Spain.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Wyndham Clark (yeah, really), who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds, leading the field.

Ryan Fox next best on the list at 12-to-1, while Adrian Meronk is at +1400.

Alexander Bjork is one of the best ballstrikers on tour and is at 20-to-1.

2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has moved to a new home after leaving Valderrama.

Adrian Meronk didn't play well at the Dunhill Links, but that was an absolute mess.

Ryan Fox had a great title defense at the Dunhill Links, and he should have a great chance here.

Alexander Bjork should be a standout at a venue these players really don't know.

2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters betting odds: Outright winner