2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in Sotogrande, Spain.
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Wyndham Clark (yeah, really), who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds, leading the field.
Ryan Fox next best on the list at 12-to-1, while Adrian Meronk is at +1400.
Alexander Bjork is one of the best ballstrikers on tour and is at 20-to-1.
2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has moved to a new home after leaving Valderrama.
Adrian Meronk didn't play well at the Dunhill Links, but that was an absolute mess.
Ryan Fox had a great title defense at the Dunhill Links, and he should have a great chance here.
Alexander Bjork should be a standout at a venue these players really don't know.
2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Wyndham Clark
|1100
|Ryan Fox
|1200
|Adrian Meronk
|1400
|Alexander Bjork
|2000
|Jordan Smith
|2200
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2500
|Joost Luiten
|2800
|Romain Langasque
|2800
|
|Adrian Otaegui
|3300
|Robert MacIntyre
|3300
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|3300
|Ewen Ferguson
|3500
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|4000
|Marcel Siem
|4000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|4000
|Matt Kuchar
|4000
|Matthew Southgate
|4000
|
|Matthieu Pavon
|4000
|Nathan Kimsey
|4000
|Victor Perez
|4000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|5000
|Daniel Hillier
|5000
|Eddie Pepperell
|5000
|Guido Migliozzi
|5000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|5000
|Connor Syme
|5500
|
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|5500
|Richard Mansell
|5500
|Zander Lombard
|5500
|Calum Hill
|6000
|Daniel Brown
|6000
|Thriston Lawrence
|6000
|Dan Bradbury
|6500
|Gavin Green
|6500
|Grant Forrest
|6500
|
|Hennie Du Plessis
|6500
|Jorge Campillo
|6500
|Julien Guerrier
|6500
|Sami Valimaki
|6500
|Tom McKibbin
|6500
|Matti Schmid
|7000
|Adri Arnaus
|8000
|Callum Shinkwin
|8000
|Julien Brun
|8000
|
|Marcus Kinhult
|8000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|8000
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|8000
|Richie Ramsay
|8000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|8000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|8000
|Andy Sullivan
|10000
|David Law
|10000
|Edoardo Molinari
|10000
|
|Francesco Molinari
|10000
|Kalle Samooja
|10000
|Marcel Schneider
|10000
|Matthew Jordan
|10000
|Nick Bachem
|10000
|Paul Waring
|10000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|10000
|Sean Crocker
|10000
|Marcus Armitage
|11000
|
|Jason Scrivener
|12500
|Jeff Winther
|12500
|Johannes Veerman
|12500
|Matthew Baldwin
|12500
|Ross Fisher
|12500
|Scott Jamieson
|12500
|Louis De Jager
|15000
|Aaron Cockerill
|17500
|Hurly Long
|17500
|
|Oliver Bekker
|20000