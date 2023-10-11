TGL adds Theegala, Bradley and Cameron Young to make 19 player commitments

TGL, the tech-forward hybrid indoor-golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, continues unveiling details about the 2024 debut season with the announcement of three additional player commitments.

Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley and Cameron Young are the three latest players to commit to the league, which will begin in January with six teams competing across 15 regular-season matches and playoffs. These three players bring the tally of committed players to 19, with a half-dozen more to be announced in due course for a total of 24 players.

The other committed players are Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel.

Each team -- four of which have been announced so far with ownership groups representing Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles and New York -- will have four players. However, only three players from each team will compete in each match, with the player lineup subject to change at each event. No player will be considered an alternate or substitute. This will allow players to take part in the team-based matches in a way that matches their PGA Tour schedule and other personal and business commitments.

TGL has announced ESPN and ESPN2 will air all matches, which will start on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The matches, consisting of head-to-head match play are expected to take approximately two hours and will be played at a purpose-built venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., dubbed SoFi Center. SoFi Center holds as many as 2,000 fans and will feature a virtual course powered by simulator golf for tee shots and approach shots, while short-game play and putting will take place on a short-game complex built into the venue with a physical green and bunkering.