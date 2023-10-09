2023 Shriners Children’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin near Las Vegas, Nev., welcoming 132 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Shriners Children's Open is the third event of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Tom Kim is the defending champion, while Ludvig Aberg looks to pick up the first win of his PGA Tour career after coming close in Mississippi.

Ludvig Aberg, Tom Kim are betting favorites

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Tom Kim and Ludvig Aberg, with each coming in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Cam Davis is next best at 22-to-1, with Si Woo Kim at 25-to-1, priced second on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Emiliano Grillo and Adam Schenk are next best on the table, each at 33-to-1.

2023 Shriners Children's Open first looks

Tom Hoge loves the venue, along with Si Woo Kim, so they should be among the first clicks.

Harry Hall is worth a look here, given he's a solid player at this venue.

Scott Stallings may be a good candidate for a sprinkle, as he's a streaky player and just got into the Sanderson Farms playoff.

2023 Shriners Children's Open betting odds: Outright winner