2023 Shriners Children’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

10/09/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Ludvig Aberg
The 2023 Shriners Children's Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin near Las Vegas, Nev., welcoming 132 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Shriners Children's Open is the third event of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Tom Kim is the defending champion, while Ludvig Aberg looks to pick up the first win of his PGA Tour career after coming close in Mississippi.

Ludvig Aberg, Tom Kim are betting favorites

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Tom Kim and Ludvig Aberg, with each coming in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Cam Davis is next best at 22-to-1, with Si Woo Kim at 25-to-1, priced second on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Emiliano Grillo and Adam Schenk are next best on the table, each at 33-to-1.

2023 Shriners Children's Open first looks

Tom Hoge loves the venue, along with Si Woo Kim, so they should be among the first clicks.

Harry Hall is worth a look here, given he's a solid player at this venue.

Scott Stallings may be a good candidate for a sprinkle, as he's a streaky player and just got into the Sanderson Farms playoff.

2023 Shriners Children's Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Ludvig Aberg 1400
Tom Kim 1400
Cameron Davis 2200
Si Woo Kim 2500
Adam Schenk 3300
Emiliano Grillo 3300
Eric Cole 3300
J.T. Poston 3300
Nicolai Hojgaard 3300
Vincent Norrman 3500
Aaron Rai 4000
Adam Svensson 4000
Andrew Putnam 4000
Davis Thompson 4000
J.J. Spaun 4000
Lucas Herbert 4000
Tom Hoge 4000
Adam Hadwin 4500
Alex Smalley 4500
Garrick Higgo 4500
S.H. Kim 4500
Beau Hossler 5000
Ben Griffin 5000
Justin Suh 5000
Luke List 5000
Mark Hubbard 5000
Patrick Rodgers 5000
Sam Stevens 5000
Taylor Montgomery 5000
Callum Tarren 5500
Alex Noren 6000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6000
Doug Ghim 6000
K.H. Lee 6000
Nick Hardy 6000
Peter Kuest 6000
Taylor Pendrith 6000
Austin Eckroat 6500
Harry Hall 6500
Joseph Bramlett 6500
MJ Daffue 6500
Sam Ryder 6500
Matt Wallace 7000
Akshay Bhatia 8000
Cameron Champ 8000
Davis Riley 8000
Greyson Sigg 8000
Hayden Buckley 8000
Kevin Streelman 8000
Matthew Nesmith 8000
Michael Kim 8000
Nate Lashley 8000
Nick Taylor 8000
Scott Stallings 8000
Stewart Cink 8000
Chad Ramey 9000
Chesson Hadley 9000
Kevin Yu 9000
Martin Laird 9000
Ryan Palmer 9000
Vincent Whaley 9000
Webb Simpson 9000
C.T. Pan 10000
Carl Yuan 10000
Carson Young 10000
Matti Schmid 10000
Robby Shelton 10000
Troy Merritt 10000
Tyler Duncan 10000
Ben Martin 12500
Chez Reavie 12500
David Lipsky 12500
Henrik Norlander 12500
Joel Dahmen 12500
Justin Lower 12500
Lanto Griffin 12500
Peter Malnati 12500
Will Gordon 12500
Zecheng Dou 12500
Adam Long 15000

