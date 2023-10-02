2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

10/02/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Billy Horschel
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at three courses, including the host, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Tommy Fleetwood, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Matt Fitzpatrick next best on the list at 12-to-1, while Ryan Fox is at +1600.

Talor Gooch, playing this week on a sponsor exemption, is at 18-to-1.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that is their equivalent of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jordan Smith may be here in a fight-back spot after letting the French Open through his fingers.

Billy Horschel continues to play fantastic golf, and he's probably due for a breakthrough.

Rasmus Hojgaard was fourth in his last start in France, and he's ready for another big win.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds: Outright winner

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tommy Fleetwood 700
Matt Fitzpatrick 1200
Ryan Fox 1600
Talor Gooch 1800
Adrian Meronk 2000
Billy Horschel 2500
Dean Burmester 2500
Jordan Smith 2500
Rasmus Hojgaard 2800
Robert MacIntyre 2800
Thorbjorn Olesen 2800
Louis Oosthuizen 3300
Yannik Paul 3300
Peter Uihlein 3500
Joost Luiten 4000
Matt Wallace 4000
Romain Langasque 4000
Antoine Rozner 5000
Connor Syme 5000
Ewen Ferguson 5000
Matt Kuchar 5000
Victor Perez 5000
Alex Fitzpatrick 6000
Callum Shinkwin 6000
Calum Hill 6000
Grant Forrest 6000
Jorge Campillo 6000
Matthew Southgate 6000
Hennie du Plessis 6500
Niklas Norgaard Mller 6500
Padraig Harrington 6500
Richie Ramsay 6500
Eddie Pepperell 7000
Guido Migliozzi 7000
Richard Mansell 7000
Thriston Lawrence 7000
David Law 8000
Gavin Green 8000
Laurie Canter 8000
Marcus Helligkilde 8000
Nathan Kimsey 8000
Daniel Brown 9000
Daniel Hillier 9000
Julien Brun 9000
Matthew Jordan 9000
Maximilian Kieffer 9000
Tom McKibbin 9000
Wilco Nienaber 9000
Adrien Saddier 10000
Fabrizio Zanotti 10000
Julien Guerrier 10000
Marcel Schneider 10000
Nick Bachem 10000
Sami Valimaki 10000
Sebastian Soderberg 10000
Todd Clements 10000
Zander Lombard 10000
Alejandro Del Rey 12500
Dan Bradbury 12500
Matthieu Pavon 12500
Shubhankar Sharma 12500
Simon Forsstrom 12500
Freddy Schott 15000
Kalle Samooja 15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 15000
Matthew Baldwin 15000
Paul Waring 15000
Ross Fisher 15000
Scott Jamieson 15000
Sean Crocker 15000
Renato Paratore 17500

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

