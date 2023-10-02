2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at three courses, including the host, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Tommy Fleetwood, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Matt Fitzpatrick next best on the list at 12-to-1, while Ryan Fox is at +1600.
Talor Gooch, playing this week on a sponsor exemption, is at 18-to-1.
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that is their equivalent of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Jordan Smith may be here in a fight-back spot after letting the French Open through his fingers.
Billy Horschel continues to play fantastic golf, and he's probably due for a breakthrough.
Rasmus Hojgaard was fourth in his last start in France, and he's ready for another big win.
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Tommy Fleetwood
|700
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1200
|Ryan Fox
|1600
|Talor Gooch
|1800
|Adrian Meronk
|2000
|Billy Horschel
|2500
|Dean Burmester
|2500
|Jordan Smith
|2500
|
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2800
|Robert MacIntyre
|2800
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|2800
|Louis Oosthuizen
|3300
|Yannik Paul
|3300
|Peter Uihlein
|3500
|Joost Luiten
|4000
|Matt Wallace
|4000
|Romain Langasque
|4000
|
|Antoine Rozner
|5000
|Connor Syme
|5000
|Ewen Ferguson
|5000
|Matt Kuchar
|5000
|Victor Perez
|5000
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|6000
|Callum Shinkwin
|6000
|Calum Hill
|6000
|Grant Forrest
|6000
|
|Jorge Campillo
|6000
|Matthew Southgate
|6000
|Hennie du Plessis
|6500
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|6500
|Padraig Harrington
|6500
|Richie Ramsay
|6500
|Eddie Pepperell
|7000
|Guido Migliozzi
|7000
|Richard Mansell
|7000
|
|Thriston Lawrence
|7000
|David Law
|8000
|Gavin Green
|8000
|Laurie Canter
|8000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|8000
|Nathan Kimsey
|8000
|Daniel Brown
|9000
|Daniel Hillier
|9000
|Julien Brun
|9000
|
|Matthew Jordan
|9000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|9000
|Tom McKibbin
|9000
|Wilco Nienaber
|9000
|Adrien Saddier
|10000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|10000
|Julien Guerrier
|10000
|Marcel Schneider
|10000
|Nick Bachem
|10000
|
|Sami Valimaki
|10000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|10000
|Todd Clements
|10000
|Zander Lombard
|10000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|12500
|Dan Bradbury
|12500
|Matthieu Pavon
|12500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|12500
|Simon Forsstrom
|12500
|
|Freddy Schott
|15000
|Kalle Samooja
|15000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|15000
|Matthew Baldwin
|15000
|Paul Waring
|15000
|Ross Fisher
|15000
|Scott Jamieson
|15000
|Sean Crocker
|15000
|Renato Paratore
|17500
|