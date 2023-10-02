2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at three courses, including the host, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Tommy Fleetwood, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Matt Fitzpatrick next best on the list at 12-to-1, while Ryan Fox is at +1600.

Talor Gooch, playing this week on a sponsor exemption, is at 18-to-1.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that is their equivalent of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jordan Smith may be here in a fight-back spot after letting the French Open through his fingers.

Billy Horschel continues to play fantastic golf, and he's probably due for a breakthrough.

Rasmus Hojgaard was fourth in his last start in France, and he's ready for another big win.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds: Outright winner