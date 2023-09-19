2023 Cazoo Open de France betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Tom Kim, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Aaron Rai and Min Woo Lee are next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Ryan Fox is at +1600.

Billy Horschel and Alexander Bjork are at 22-to-1.

2023 Cazoo Open de France tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Cazoo Open de France, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a week to go before the Ryder Cup.

Min Woo Lee can handle the wind and tight conditions quite well, and he should be a mudder.

Billy Horschel continues to play fantastic golf, and he's probably due for a breakthrough.

Connor Syme has been building to a win for what feels like forever, so this could be the week.

2023 Cazoo Open de France betting odds: Outright winner