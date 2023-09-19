2023 Cazoo Open de France betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Cazoo Open de France betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

09/19/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Billy Horschel
The 2023 Cazoo Open de France betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Tom Kim, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Aaron Rai and Min Woo Lee are next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Ryan Fox is at +1600.

Billy Horschel and Alexander Bjork are at 22-to-1.

2023 Cazoo Open de France tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Cazoo Open de France, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a week to go before the Ryder Cup.

Min Woo Lee can handle the wind and tight conditions quite well, and he should be a mudder.

Billy Horschel continues to play fantastic golf, and he's probably due for a breakthrough.

Connor Syme has been building to a win for what feels like forever, so this could be the week.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Cazoo Open de France betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tom Kim 1000
Aaron Rai 1400
Min Woo Lee 1400
Ryan Fox 1600
Alexander Bjork 2200
Billy Horschel 2200
Jordan Smith 2800
Robert MacIntyre 2800
Thomas Detry 2800
Victor Perez 2800
Rasmus Hojgaard 3000
Yannik Paul 3000
Romain Langasque 3300
Antoine Rozner 3500
Thorbjorn Olesen 3500
Adrian Otaegui 4000
Guido Migliozzi 4000
Connor Syme 4500
Calum Hill 5000
Ewen Ferguson 5000
Grant Forrest 5000
Maximilian Kieffer 6000
Hennie Du Plessis 6500
Julien Brun 6500
Laurie Canter 6500
Marcel Schneider 6500
Marcus Kinhult 6500
Matthew Southgate 6500
Nathan Kimsey 6500
Thriston Lawrence 6500
Matthew Jordan 7000
Matthieu Pavon 7000
Tom McKibbin 7000
Jorge Campillo 7500
Adrien Saddier 8000
Andy Sullivan 8000
Daniel Hillier 8000
David Law 8000
Fabrizio Zanotti 8000
Marcel Siem 8000
Richard Mansell 8000
Richie Ramsay 8000
Rikuya Hoshino 8000
Jayden Schaper 9000
Julien Guerrier 9000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 9000
Ryo Hisatsune 9000
Wilco Nienaber 9000
Callum Shinkwin 10000
Dale Whitnell 10000
Daniel Brown 10000
Danny Willett 10000
Edoardo Molinari 10000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 10000
Masahiro Kawamura 10000
Paul Waring 10000
Renato Paratore 10000
Ross Fisher 10000
Sean Crocker 10000
Alejandro Del Rey 12500
James Morrison 12500
Jamie Donaldson 12500
Johannes Veerman 12500
Matthew Baldwin 12500
Dan Bradbury 15000
Louis De Jager 15000
Marcus Armitage 15000
Nick Bachem 15000
Simon Forsstrom 15000
Zander Lombard 15000

