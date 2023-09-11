2023 Fortinet Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Fortinet Championship is the start of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Max Homa is defending champion at a venue that can defend par fairly well, particularly when fall conditions take hold.

Max Homa is betting favorite

The 2023 Fortinet Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Max Homa, with the defending champion coming in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best at 14-to-1, priced second on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Sahith Theegala is the third favorite at 20-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Fortinet Championship first looks

Cam Davis was excellent throughout the late summer, and he may be ready to win again.

Akshay Bhatia may seem a little rusty given that he wasn't in the playoffs, but a bit of a home game is a good thing.

Justin Suh is one of the players to miss the playoffs to get some action during those off weeks, and he was solid in the Omega European Masters.

2023 Fortinet Championship betting odds: Outright winner