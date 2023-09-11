2023 Fortinet Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Fortinet Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

09/11/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Justin Thomas
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Fortinet Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Fortinet Championship is the start of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Max Homa is defending champion at a venue that can defend par fairly well, particularly when fall conditions take hold.

Max Homa is betting favorite

The 2023 Fortinet Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Max Homa, with the defending champion coming in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best at 14-to-1, priced second on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Sahith Theegala is the third favorite at 20-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Fortinet Championship first looks

Cam Davis was excellent throughout the late summer, and he may be ready to win again.

Akshay Bhatia may seem a little rusty given that he wasn't in the playoffs, but a bit of a home game is a good thing.

Justin Suh is one of the players to miss the playoffs to get some action during those off weeks, and he was solid in the Omega European Masters.

2023 Fortinet Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Max Homa 750
Justin Thomas 1400
Sahith Theegala 2000
Cameron Davis 2500
Stephan Jaeger 2500
Beau Hossler 3300
Eric Cole 3300
Brendon Todd 3500
J.J. Spaun 3500
Andrew Putnam 4000
Davis Thompson 4000
Lucas Herbert 4000
Mark Hubbard 4000
Matt Kuchar 4000
Taylor Montgomery 4000
Alex Noren 4500
Justin Suh 4500
Akshay Bhatia 5000
Chez Reavie 5000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5000
Doug Ghim 5000
Kevin Streelman 5000
Nick Hardy 5000
Webb Simpson 5000
Austin Eckroat 5500
Garrick Higgo 5500
Peter Kuest 5500
Cameron Champ 6000
Chesson Hadley 6500
Luke List 6500
Mackenzie Hughes 6500
MJ Daffue 6500
Sam Stevens 6500
Taylor Pendrith 6500
Dylan Wu 7000
Greyson Sigg 7000
K.H. Lee 7000
Nate Lashley 7000
Sam Ryder 7000
C.T. Pan 7500
Ryan Palmer 7500
S.H. Kim 7500
Andrew Novak 8000
Callum Tarren 8000
Charley Hoffman 8000
Justin Lower 8000
Kevin Yu 8000
Stewart Cink 8000
David Lipsky 9000
Ben Martin 10000
Chad Ramey 10000
Harry Hall 10000
Matthew Nesmith 10000
Preston Summerhays 10000
Tyler Duncan 10000
Will Gordon 10000
Zac Blair 10000
Aaron Baddeley 12500
Carson Young 12500
Erik van Rooyen 12500
Lanto Griffin 12500
Martin Laird 12500
Matti Schmid 12500
Ryan Gerard 12500
Scott Piercy 12500
Scott Stallings 12500
Troy Merritt 12500
Zecheng Dou 12500
Adam Long 15000
Austin Smotherman 15000
Doc Redman 15000
James Hahn 15000
Jimmy Walker 15000
Joel Dahmen 15000
Peter Malnati 15000
Vince Whaley 15000
Zach Johnson 15000
Patton Kizzire 17500
Russell Knox 17500
Ryan Moore 17500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.