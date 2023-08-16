Inaugural PGA Family Golf Championship set for December

A new PGA of America championship will truly be all in the family.

The inaugural PGA Family Golf Championship will be held Dec. 9-10, 2023, at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., marking the first time that families can compete for a family national championship sanctioned by the PGA of America.

The championship is designed to be all-inclusive, welcoming families of different sizes and makeups. The championship will include more than 100 teams of either two, three or four family members, each comprising of at least one adult and one junior who is no younger than 10 years old by the first day of the event. If you're family, you can be on the team: Mothers, fathers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, children and cousins are all encouraged to participate.

The tournament itself is a two-day, stroke-play, modified alternate-shot tournament held at PGA West’s Pete Dye Mountain and Dunes Golf Courses. The day prior to the event will be a celebration of participants with games and contests for competing families.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The PGA Family Cup has been in development for several years, and it's happened to coincide with a dramatic increase in golf participation among families and junior golfers. The COVID-19 pandemic helped change the culture of golf to welcome more family golf, and the surge in popularity of golf as a family activity has sustained itself.

The event also builds on the success of the PNC Championship, where major champions like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas compete alongside their parents or children.

Registration is now open to all interested families, and there will be a series of qualifying events in 2024 where winners will automatically advance to the championship.